Oil India shares in focus today; all you need to know

Shares of Oil India Ltd (Oil) were in focus on Tuesday after the state-run Maharatna announced two major operational milestones, the mechanical completion of its upgraded Numaligarh–Siliguri Product Pipeline (NSPL) and a 15-year gas supply agreement with North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd (NEEPCO).

In a stock exchange filing, Oil said it achieved mechanical completion of the NSPL project on October 12, 2025, marking a key step towards expanding its midstream capacity in the Northeast. The upgraded infrastructure will increase transportation capacity from 1.77 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) to 5.5 MMTPA, enabling the company to handle higher product flows from Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL).

“The project aims to enhance the transportation capacity of the existing pipeline… thereby strengthening Oil’s midstream infrastructure to handle increased product flows from the Numaligarh Refinery,” the company said in its filing.

The milestone aligns with NRL’s refinery expansion plan, which targets raising its capacity from 3.0 MMTPA to 9.0 MMTPA. Oil India said the achievement “reaffirms its unwavering commitment to enhancing energy infrastructure in the Northeastern region and contributing to the nation’s growing demand for petroleum products.”

Separately, Oil said it has signed a 15-year Gas Sale and Purchase Agreement (GSPA) with NEEPCO for the continued supply of 1.4 MMSCMD of natural gas to the Assam Gas Based Power Station (AGBPS) in Bokuloni, Dibrugarh.

The company noted that AGBPS is the largest gas-based power plant in Assam and plays a vital role in meeting the region’s electricity demand. “The signing of this extended-term agreement reaffirms Oil India’s commitment and confidence in its strong reserve base and its capability to ensure sustained gas supply from its domestic sources,” it said.

Oil India added that the partnership “continues to secure the power needs of Assam and the Northeast, thus strengthening regional energy security and advancing the vision of affordable and clean energy.”

As the anchor energy company of the region, Oil India said it remains focused on expanding its upstream portfolio while supporting India’s transition towards a gas-based economy.

Both announcements, made via separate regulatory filings on October 13, underscore Oil’s strategic focus on strengthening its energy infrastructure and regional partnerships in the Northeast — a key geography for the company’s long-term growth.