Raymond Lifestyle shares extend rally, up 23% in 3 days; is it time to book profits?

Shares of Raymond Lifestyle Ltd, the demerged retail and lifestyle arm of Raymond Ltd, extended their winning streak for the third straight session on Wednesday. The stock climbed 6.21 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 1,270.95. At this price, it has gained 23.35 per cent in three trading days.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"Raymond Lifestyle reported its highest Q1 performance in the seasonally weakest quarter of the year, with a total income of Rs 1,475 crore, a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 18 per cent, mainly driven by improved business performance in the Branded Textile and Branded Apparel segments led by volume growth. Our EBITDA stood at Rs 122 crore in the first quarter of FY26, with an EBITDA margin of 8.2 per cent, reflecting a growth of 36 per cent YoY on account of higher sales due to higher volumes, improved product mix, and operating leverage," said Amit Agarwal, Group Chief Financial Officer at Raymond Lifestyle in a recent earnings call.

Technically, the stock has support in the Rs 1,170–1,180 zone and resistance in the Rs 1,272–1,300 range. A breakout above these resistance levels could drive the price towards Rs 1,349–1,350, with the near-term trading range expected between Rs 1,180 and Rs 1,350. With that being said, one analyst suggested booking profits at current levels.

Advertisement

Investors may look to book profits at the current market price and consider buying on dips around Rs 1,200 for an upside target of Rs 1,280, according to Ravi Singh, Senior Vice-President, Retail Research at Religare Broking, who added that support lies at Rs 1,170.

"Raymond Lifestyle's stock price is bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 1,180. A close above the resistance of Rs 1,272 could lead to an upward target of Rs 1,349 in the near term," said Sebi-registered analyst AR Ramachandran

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, noted that support is placed at Rs 1,180 and resistance at Rs 1,300. A breakout above Rs 1,300 could open the way for Rs 1,350, while the short-term trading range is expected between Rs 1,180 and Rs 1,350.

Advertisement

Raymond Lifestyle, backed by a legacy of well-known brands like Park Avenue, Raymond RTW, Parx and ColorPlus, currently has a relatively limited footprint with 463 exclusive brand outlets (EBOs), including Ethnix stores.

The company aims to ramp up its retail presence significantly, targeting 900 EBOs by FY27. This expansion is expected to be driven by the growth of brands like Park Avenue, ColorPlus and Ethnix, each of which is projected to scale up to around 300 stores across Tier-1 to Tier-4 cities.

As of June 2025, promoters held a 56.14 per cent stake in the company.