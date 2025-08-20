Ola Electric shares soar 26% in 2 days; here's what investors can do

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd continued to witness a stellar run for the second consecutive session in Wednesday's trade. The stock zoomed 15.57 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 51.80. At this price, it has gained 25.70 per cent in just two trading days.

The pure-play electric vehicle (EV) firm recently showcased its commitment to building the future of energy and mobility sovereignty in India at a company event.

The Bhavish Aggarwal-led firm unveiled its Ferrite Motor, which eliminates the import of heavy rare earth (HRE) magnets, launched the S1 Pro+, S1 Pro Sport 5.2kWh and Roadster X+ 9.1kWh with 4680 Bharat Cell, presented a working prototype of its Moonshot Project – Diamondhead and rolled out its AI-powered MoveOS 6. It also shared details on its Gen 4 platform, which will power its upcoming two-, three- and four-wheelers.

Additionally, Ola Electric stated that it expects these initiatives to drive growth and a strong festive season while requiring minimal capex. The company, which reported a gross margin of 25.6 per cent in Q1 FY26, expects margins to remain robust this fiscal with the Gen 3 scale-up and improve further with the Gen 4 rollout in FY27.

Analysts see Ola Electric's stock as bullish but overbought, with support around Rs 44–45 and resistance at Rs 52–54. A breakout above Rs 54 may push it to Rs 58 level, while a close below Rs 45 could trigger downside towards Rs 37.20. That said, one of the analysts advised booking profits at current levels.

The stock appears strong on the charts, but immediate resistance is seen at Rs 52, according to Ravi Singh, Senior Vice-President, Retail Research at Religare Broking, who added that support lies at Rs 44.

"Ola Electric's stock remains bullish but is overbought on daily charts, with the next resistance at Rs 52. Investors should book profits as a close below the support of Rs 45.4 may drag it down to Rs 37.20 in the near term," said Sebi-registered analyst AR Ramachandran.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, noted that support is placed at Rs 45 and resistance at Rs 54. A breakout above Rs 54 could open the way for Rs 58, while the short-term trading range is expected between Rs 44 and Rs 58.

Founded in 2017, Ola Electric primarily manufactures EVs and certain core components such as battery packs, motors and vehicle frames at the Ola Futurefactory. As of June 2025, promoters held a 36.78 per cent stake in the electric two-wheeler (E2W) player.