Ola Electric Mobility shares March update, says 23,430 units registered; stock in focus

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd are in focus after the pure-play EV company said a total of 23,430 Ola vehicles were registered in March 2025, as per the VAHAN portal), reflecting strong demand across urban and rural markets.

The stock was earlier in news due to temporary backlog in February amid negotiations with vendors responsible for vehicle registrations. The shift to in-house vehicle registrations in February had led to temporary disruptions, Ola Electric told stock exchanges BSE and NSE.

while the transition continues, daily registration volumes and backlog clearance are steadily improving, it said.

"We have nearly cleared the February backlog and expect to complete the remaining February–March registrations in April 2025. To support this, we’re scaling up our registration operations and actively coordinating with all external stakeholders," Ola Electric said.

Ola Electric said it has also began deliveries of our Gen 3 portfolio in March 2025. Customer response has been overwhelmingly positive, with demand surpassing expectations, it said.

"As a result, we ramped up the production of our Gen 3 portfolio in March and will continue ramping it up further in April for faster deliveries and better customer experience. We remain focused on execution and delivering a seamless ownership experience. We will continue to update stakeholders as our registration volumes stabilize," Ola Electric said.

The EV player earlier said that there was a straightforward case of a temporary registration backlog, "yet certain media outlets and vested interests deliberately misrepresented it as a regulatory issue through misinformation and smear campaigns."

Recently, Rosmerta Group filed the memo for withdrawal of the petitions filed before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Bengaluru, as it amicably settled all outstanding dues between its wholly owned subsidiary, Ola Electric Technologies Private Limited, and the Rosmerta Group.

In a filing to BSE and NSE, Ola Electric said the matter was fully resolved, adding that it remained committed to fulfilling its obligations and maintaining professional relationships with all stakeholders.

"With the receipt of Rs 26,75,24,339/- which consists of the entire claim raised before NCLT, Rosmerta Group companies are withdrawing its petitions before the NCLT, Bengaluru," Rosmerta Group group said in a statement.