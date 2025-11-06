Ola Electric shares in focus today; all you need to know

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd are in focus on Thursday after the company announced it had begun deliveries of scooters powered by its first-ever indigenously manufactured battery.

In a filing to the BSE and NSE on Wednesday evening, the EV maker said customer deliveries of its S1 Pro+ (5.2kWh) model had commenced. The vehicle is the first to be powered by Ola’s proprietary 4680 Bharat Cell battery pack.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The development marks a major milestone in Ola Electric’s localisation strategy, with the company claiming to be India’s first to fully own both the battery pack and cell manufacturing process. Vertical integration in battery production has been a long-term strategic goal for the company as it seeks to strengthen its position in the fast-growing EV market.

According to the company, the new cell technology—developed at its Bengaluru-based Battery Innovation Centre (BIC)—offers greater range, improved performance, and enhanced safety.

“With deliveries of 4680 Bharat Cell-powered vehicles underway, we are taking a giant leap towards achieving true energy independence,” an Ola Electric spokesperson said. “This milestone is not just about the 4680 Bharat Cell—it’s about India owning the future of energy and mobility.”

Advertisement

Ola’s 5.2 kWh in-house battery pack recently received ARAI certification under the latest AIS-156 Amendment 4 standards, clearing an important regulatory hurdle.

The new S1 Pro+ (5.2kWh) model comes equipped with a 13 kW motor, accelerates from 0 to 40 kmph in 2.1 seconds, and delivers a claimed range of 320 km (IDC with DIY mode).

On Tuesday, the stock closed 2.13 per cent lower at Rs 50.06 apiece on BSE.