Ola Electric shares rise 9% today-what's triggering the rally?

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd zoomed 9% in Tuesday's trade ahead of Q4 earnings of the firm set to be announced on May 20 (Wednesday). Ola Electric shares rose 9% to Rs 38.09 on BSE in early deals today. In the current session, market cap of the firm rose to Rs 16,399 crore.

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The stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts with a RSI of 50.4. An RSI above 70 signals a stock is in the overbought zone. On the other hand, Ola Electric shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages.

The company's turnover rose to a high of Rs 30.44 crore with 82.89 lakh shares changing hands on BSE today.

"This is in continuation of our earlier intimation dated May 13, 2026, regarding the Board Meeting scheduled on Monday, May 18, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026. Due to certain scheduling constraints, the aforesaid meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been re-scheduled and will now be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2026," said Ola Electric.

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In Q3, consolidated net loss fell to Rs 487 crore compared to a loss of Rs 564 crore clocked in the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year (Q3FY25).

Consolidated revenue from operations fell 55.02% to Rs 470 crore in Q3 from Rs 1,045 crore in the year-ago period.

The company posted total deliveries of 32,680 units in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

In a related development, a recent report said the comapny was in talks with several global and domestic automakers to supply lithium-ion cells and battery packs from its Krishnagiri gigafactory. The company plans to expand beyond captive demand for its electric scooters.

The Bengaluru-based company operates India’s only active gigafactory, with an installed capacity of 6 GWh. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ola Cell Technologies, it has successfully commercialised and deployed its 4680-format Bharat Cell at scale, making it the only company apart from Tesla, Inc. to achieve this milestone.