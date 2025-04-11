Ola Electric unveils Roadster X motorcycle with advanced features; stock up

Ola Electric on Friday launched its first Roadster X motorcycle from the Futurefactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. The pure-play electric vehicle (EV) firm aims to deliver these motorcycles across India by the end of the month, with availability expected in April 2025.

The Roadster X series is engineered with a mid-drive motor, chain drive, and integrated MCU, which collectively enhance the motorcycle's performance, safety, and range. "An innovative addition is the use of flat cables, an industry first, which optimises packaging efficiency and reduces weight while enhancing thermal performance for improved durability," the company said.

Related Articles

Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and MD of Ola Electric, expressed the company's vision: "The Roadster X series represents our commitment to taking the EV revolution to the next level. Today's roll-out celebrates not just a new product, but a new era for us and the industry, as it represents the next phase of revolution in electric mobility. We are excited for our customers to experience the Roadster X on the roads very soon, a product that is set to redefine motorcycling in India."

The Roadster X series introduces cutting-edge motorcycle technology with features like patented brake-by-wire technology and single ABS. "Equipped with smart MoveOS 5 features such as advanced regeneration, cruise control, and reverse mode, the series promises a superior riding experience. The battery system is IP67 certified for water and dust resistance and incorporates advanced wire bonding technology for easy maintenance," Ola also said.

The pricing for the Roadster X series starts at ₹84,999 for the 2.5kWh model. The series extends to the Roadster X+ 9.1kWh model, featuring the 4680 Bharat Cell, which offers an exceptional range of 501 km per charge and is priced at ₹1,84,999. These competitive prices aim to attract a broad range of consumers.

Founded in 2017, Ola Electric has quickly established itself as a leader in the EV market, manufacturing electric vehicles and essential components like battery packs and motors at its Futurefactory. As of December 2024, company promoters held a 36.78 per cent stake.

The introduction of the Roadster X series is expected to bolster Ola Electric's position in the rapidly expanding EV market in India.

Ola Electric shares were last seen trading 0.36 per cent higher at Rs 50.30.