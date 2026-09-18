OnEMI Technology shares in focus as board clears fund raising via preferential route 

The proposed preferential issue is priced substantially above the company's IPO price of Rs 171 per share, representing a premium of around 84% over the public issue price.

The shares will be allotted to 34 non-promoter investors under the preferential issue. Axis Smallcap Fund is set to receive the largest allocation, with 34.89 lakh shares, representing 1.67% of the company's outstanding equity. HDFC Banking & Financial Services Fund will receive 34.39 lakh shares, equivalent to 1.65% of the company's equity.

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Massachusetts Institute of Technology Basic Retirement Plan is another major participant in the proposed issue, with an allotment of 25.46 lakh shares, or 1.22% of the company's total outstanding equity.

According to the exchange filing, as of September 11, 2026, Axis Small Cap Fund and Massachusetts Institute of Technology did not hold any shares in OnEMI Technology Solutions. HDFC Banking & Financial Services Fund, meanwhile, held 12.10 lakh shares, representing a 0.67% stake in the company, before the proposed preferential issue.

Other investors named in the proposed allotment include Ashoka WhiteOak ICAV - Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Equity Fund, Axis Flexi Cap Fund, Axis Multi Cap Fund, Envision India Fund, Groww Multi Cap Fund, Groww Small Cap Fund and HDFC Innovation Fund.

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The proposed capital raise comes barely four months after OnEMI Technology Solutions made its stock-market debut.

Shares of OnEMI Technology Solutions (Kissht) made a strong stock market debut on May 8 this year as the new-age digital loan player was listed at Rs 191 on BSE, a premium of 11.70 per cent over its issue price of Rs 171. Similarly, the stock kicked-off its maiden trading session with a premium of 11.11 per cent over its issue price at Rs 190 on NSE.

With the preferential issue now proposed at Rs 314.11 per share, the company is seeking to raise fresh capital at a valuation significantly higher than the level at which it accessed the public markets just four months ago.