ONGC, NTPC, Oil India, Kalyan Jewellers shares to turn ex-dividend on September 4

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC), NTPC Ltd, Oil India Ltd, and Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd are among a dozen stocks that would turn ex-date for dividends on September 4, Thursday.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), in its board meeting held on May 21, recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share with a face value of Rs 5 each, subject to shareholders’ approval at the upcoming AGM. The company has set September 4 as the record date, it informed the stock exchanges.

The NTPC board, at its meeting held on May 24, had recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.35 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each for approval of members at the AGM. Thursday is the record date for the same. If approved, the dividend would be paid on or after September 25, the company told stock exchanges.

The Oil India board, at its meeting held on May 21, had recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share of a face value of Rs 10 each for approval by members at the AGM. Thursday is the record date for the same. If approved, the dividend would be paid withing 30 days post approval.

The Kalyan Jewellers board had recommended a dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share of a face value of Rs 10 each for approval by members at the AGM. September 4 is the record date for the same.

General Insurance Corporation of India (Rs 10.00 per share), Metro Brands Ltd (Rs 2.50 per share), Gujarat Gas Ltd (Rs 5.82 per share), AIA Engineering Ltd (Rs 16.00 per share), Finolex Industries Ltd (Rs 2.00 per share final; Rs 1.60 per share special), Finolex Cables Ltd (Rs 8.00 per share) and Lloyds Enterprises Ltd (Rs 0.10 per share) are stocks that would turn ex-dividend on September 4, Thursday.

Meanwhile, Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle, Valecha Engineering, Laffans Petrochemicals and 3B FILMS are scheduled to report their earnings for the June quarter on September 4, Thursday.

On Wednesday, domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 settled higher. Sensex was up 409.83 points, or 0.51 per cent, at 80,567.71. Nifty gained 135.45 points, or 0.55 per cent, to settle at 24,715.05.