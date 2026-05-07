Bandhan Bank, GE Shipping, MOFSL among 5 positional stocks picks for 15-25% upside

As Indian stock market return on the winning run eased down geopolitical situations, select domestic brokerage firms including SMIFS and Master Capital have suggested five stocks for positional trade which can rally 15-25 per cent in up to 6 months. The stocks include names like Shriram Finance, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, Bandhan Bank, Abbott India and Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd. Here's why brokerage firms are bullish on these stocks:



Bandhan Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 240-250 | Stop Loss: Rs 170

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Bandhan Bank Ltd is showing a notable improvement in its medium-term outlook on the weekly chart. The stock has broken above a prolonged falling trendline, supported by a strong surge in volumes, indicating renewed buying interest. It is now trading above key long-term moving averages, reflecting strengthening trend alignment. The price structure is gradually transitioning, with the emergence of higher highs suggesting a shift toward an uptrend. If the stock sustains above the breakout zone, it can head towards the Rs 240–250 zone. On the downside, the breakout area near Rs 170 should act as a crucial support, making it a suitable stop-loss for this view.

Recommended by: Master Capital Services



Abbott India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 31,800 | Stop Loss: Rs 23,000

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Abbott India Ltd is approaching a crucial long-term support zone after a healthy long-term uptrend. Current price action suggests consolidation near support with early signs of accumulation. The stock is trading near long-term support near 50-DMA on a monthly time frame. Monthly RSI in extreme oversold zone, indicating downside exhaustion. Higher volumes suggest buying interest at long-term support zones. It offers a favorable medium-term opportunity with clearly defined risk, strong long-term support, oversold momentum indicators, and improving volume participation. One can buy on dips and hold for a long-term with a target price of Rs 31,800 and stop loss shall be placed at Rs 23,000 on a closing basis for a horizon of up to 6 months.

Recommended by: SMIFS



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Great Eastern Shipping Company | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1780 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,425

GE Shipping is in a strong structural uptrend, trading decisively above its 21, 55, 100, and 200-day EMAs, reflecting sustained bullish momentum across all timeframes. The stock has delivered a clean breakout from a recent consolidation range, backed by expansion in volumes, confirming strong participation. Price action continues to make higher highs and higher lows, reinforcing trend strength. The breakout to all-time highs signals continuation of momentum with no immediate overhead supply. The structure supports further upside as momentum remains intact. Buy in the Rs 1,500-1,525 zone, stop-loss at Rs 1,425, target Rs 1,780, with trend favoring sustained bullish continuation.

Recommended by: Master Capital Services



Shriram Finance | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,100 | Stop Loss: Rs 890

Shriram Finance Ltd is quietly building a strong base near the Rs 900–920 support zone, indicating steady accumulation at lower levels. The price action reflects consistent buying interest on dips, helping the stock maintain a stable structure despite recent consolidation. The RSI is stabilizing around the neutral zone and showing early signs of an upward turn, suggesting improving momentum without entering overbought territory. This consolidation appears to be a healthy pause before the next leg of the up move. The overall setup remains constructive with upside potential towards Rs 1100, while the bullish structure stays intact as long as the stock holds above Rs 890 on a closing basis.

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Recommended by: SMIFS



Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Buy | Target Price: Rs 950-980 | Stop Loss: Rs 747

Motilal Oswal is flashing a compelling bullish setup on the daily timeframe, with multiple technical confluences aligning in favour of the bulls. The most structurally significant development is the completion of an Inverse Head & Shoulders pattern, a classic bottom-reversal formation. Price has convincingly broken above the neckline resistance Rs Rs 820–825 zone, confirming a change of trend from bearish to bullish.The stock has found strong value-buying interest near the lows. Price has reclaimed all key EMAs, reinforcing the momentum shift. MACD has crossed above its signal line with expanding histogram bars, confirming strengthening positive momentum. Bias remains firmly bullish. We recommend partial buying at current level Rs 840 and rest on fall close to Rs 800.

Recommended by: Master Capital Services

