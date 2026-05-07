Gold, Silver rates today (May 7, 2026): Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver prices in India on May 7, 2026 increased across major cities as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

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While gold prices saw a slight increase, silver rates went up by ₹10,000 per kg on Wednesday.

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As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around ₹15,214 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced near ₹13,946 per gram. Silver prices are hovering close to ₹2,65,100 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

Gold prices in major cities (per gram)

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) Delhi 15,229 13,961 Mumbai 15,214 13,946 Kolkata 15,214 13,946 Chennai 15,383 14,101

It is to be noted that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movement, import duty, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.

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Check latest gold rates here

Silver prices in major cities

Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

City Silver (₹ per 10gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi 2,651 2,65,100 Mumbai 2,651 2,65,100 Kolkata 2,651 2,65,100 Chennai 2,751 2,75,100

Check latest silver rates here

MCX closing prices (last trading session on May 6, 2026)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold (June futures) and silver (July futures) saw a mild recovery on Thursday, rebounding from earlier losses. The recovery in gold and silver prices comes amid high volatility due to escalating geopolitical tensions.

Commodity Price (MCX) Change Gold (₹/10gm) 1,52,730 Up 0.30% Silver (₹/kg) 2,54,080 Up 0.67%

Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver witnessing a sharper correction compared to gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movement, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.