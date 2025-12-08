IndiGo booking cancelled? Here’s how to get a full flight refund: Know your passenger rights

Flight bookings and cancellations have become remarkably simple in today’s digital world, with online platforms and airline websites allowing passengers to change plans or request refunds in minutes. While airlines typically offer a 100% refund when they cancel a flight, travellers may also be eligible for full or partial refunds depending on when and why they cancel.

With an unending IndiGo flight chaos, here’s everything you need to know about getting a full refund on a cancelled flight, whether the airline cancels your journey or you decide to change your plans.

How to get a full refund when you cancel your flight

Most airlines and travel portals now allow online cancellations and refund requests through their websites or mobile apps.

From a desktop:

Visit the airline or service provider’s official website and log in.

Go to ‘My Account’ and select ‘Cancel Ticket’.

Enter your PNR number and select the passenger names.

Click on ‘Get Refund’ to raise the request.

Refunds are typically issued after deducting a convenience fee.

From a smartphone app or browser:

Download the airline’s official app and log in.

Under ‘Your Trips’, choose the flight you want to cancel.

Enter your PNR, confirm the cancellation, and raise a refund request.

The processed refund is credited to your chosen payment method.

When are you eligible for a full refund?

Refund rules vary across airlines, but most follow these general conditions:

You receive a full refund if the airline cancels the flight due to technical issues, weather, or air traffic changes.

If you cancel at least 24 hours before departure, you may receive a partial or full refund (minus cancellation and convenience charges).

Tickets cancelled within 24 hours of departure usually do not qualify for refunds. Advertisement

Two situations where you can claim a full refund

1. When You Cancel the Flight:

Enter your PNR, booking details, email ID, and phone number on the airline’s portal. Confirm the cancellation and request a refund. The amount refunded depends on the airline’s fare rules.

2. When the Airline Cancels the Flight:

If your flight is cancelled or rescheduled due to operational issues, weather, or air traffic conditions, you are entitled to a full refund or a free rescheduling option.

Know Your Rights as a Passenger

Air passenger rights in India are protected by the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) and the Airports Authority of India (AAI). You are entitled to: