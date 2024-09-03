Over 200% return in just 5 months! These 15 shares made a killing on Dalal Street

The bulls have consolidated their dominance on Dalal Street in the current financial year. The benchmark NSE Nifty index surged by 13% over the past five months up to August 30. Meanwhile, the broader Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty Smallcap 250 indices outperformed, rallying 23% and 27%, respectively, during the same period.

With a rally of 362%, the microcap LCC Infotech emerged as the top gainer in FY25. Shares of the company soared to Rs 8.77 on August 30, 2024, from Rs 1.90 on March 28, 2024. It was followed by V-Marc India (up 333%) and Shekhawati Industries (up 310%).

Enser Communications is next on the list. The scrip gained 278% to Rs 238.85 from Rs 63.20 during the same period. Data further highlighted that Kody Technolab, Sungarner Energies, Shakti Pumps (India), Transwarranty Finance, Viviana Power Tech, GMR Power and Urban Infra and Le Merite Exports also gained somewhere between 220% and 275% in the ongoing financial year till August 30.

PG Electroplast (PGEL) also gained 216% to Rs 525.15 during April-August. According to Nirmal Bang Equities, PGEL has recently received the Google ODM license. It is also in the process of developing its own ODM solutions, which is expected to be ready by H2FY25, post which it will only buy key components from China (not the entire kit). As per the management, the company is currently the only player that manufactures 100-inch TV displays and it is gaining market share too.

Kavveri Telecom Products, Suraj Estate Developers, Windsor Machines and Trident Techlabs also advanced over 200% during the same period. Recently, Suraj Estate Developers reported 107% YoY growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 30.13 crore for the quarter ended June 2024.

Brokerage Nuvama is positive on Suraj Estate Developers with a target price of Rs 935. “Owing to a robust project lineup and a healthy launch pipeline, its leadership position in the redevelopment segment in South Central Mumbai, strong cost advantage and a proven track record in redeveloping 33(7) projects, a huge addressable market and a healthy balance sheet with predictable cash flows, we are optimistic on the growth story of Suraj Estate Developers,” Nuvama said.

Sharing its general advice to investors, Bernstein believes that this is a phase to look out for select narrow pockets of relatively moderate valuations, strongly supportive themes that drive a rerating, or non-linearity drivers among stocks. “Broad returns can continue for some time, but the disparity within stocks is likely to increase as many fundamental challenges finally start to unravel,” the global financial services firm said in a report.