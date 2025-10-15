Over 45% return in 9 days! 4 stocks that gave investors solid returns in October so far

Even as broader markets navigate a volatile month, a select few stocks delivered strong gains over 9 trading sessions in October. In the first half of the month, four companies have seen their share prices surge over 45 per cent.

Shares of Autoriders International Ltd, a three-decade-old corporate rent-a-car firm, have been on a tear. The stock jumped from Rs 2,741.20 to Rs 4,049.85 this month, clocking a 47.74 per cent gain. The bullish momentum continued on Wednesday, with shares trading 4.99 per cent higher at Rs 4,252.

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd, a packaged food maker dealing in edible oils, rice, and spices, posted a similar performance. Its stock climbed from Rs 2,230.55 to Rs 3,295.40 in October, registering a 47.74 per cent surge. The counter remained active on Wednesday, trading 5 per cent higher at Rs 3,460.15.

In the paper segment, Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd drew investor attention with a robust rally. The stock rose from Rs 71.78 to Rs 105.99 this month, marking a 47.66 per cent gain. Profit-booking was visible on Wednesday, with shares down 1.99 per cent at Rs 103.88. The company manufactures a variety of paper products.

Rounding out the list, Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd, a maker of metallic yarn and textile fabrics for domestic and international markets, surged from Rs 119.95 to Rs 176.90 in October, up 47.48 per cent. The stock faced selling pressure on Wednesday, slipping 4.97 per cent to Rs 168.10.