Rs 10 to Rs 173: This debt-free stock delivered multibagger returns in 2025; hit upper circuit today

Shares of multibagger Elitecon International Ltd have delivered over 1500% returns to investors in 2025. Shares of the tobacco products maker, which closed at Rs 10.17 on December 31, 2024 hit a high of Rs 173.10 in the current session (October 15, 2025), clocking 1570% returns during the period. In comparison, Sensex has risen 4.83% this year. Elitecon International shares hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 173.10 against the previous close of Rs 164.90 on BSE. Elitecon International stock is not listed on NSE.

The tobacco sector stock has gained 4553% in a year.

In the current session, total 0.27 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 47.65 lakh. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 27,670 crore. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3.72 on October 15, 2024 and a 52-week high of Rs 422.65 on August 25,2025.

Elitecon International shares have a beta of -0.3, indicating very low volatility in a year

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 39.2, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought and nor in the oversold zone.



Elitecon International shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but lower than the 20 day, 30 day and 50 day moving averages.

Three promoters held 59.50 per cent stake in the firm and 17,458 public shareholders owned 40.50 per cent or 64.74 crore shares for the quarter ended September 2025. Of these, 17,316 resident individuals held 1.01 crore shares or 0.64% stake with capital up to Rs 2 lakh.

15 resident individuals held 1.29 crore shares or 0.81% stake with capital over Rs 2 lakh.

In the June quarter of this fiscal, Elitecon International posted a 353% rise in net profit to Rs 20.4 crore against Rs 4.5 crore profit during the quarter ended June 2024.

Revenue rose 302% to Rs 199.3 crore in Q1 from Rs 49.66 crore a year ago.

Operating profit climbed 326% to Rs 20.9 crore in the June 2025 quarter from Rs 4.9 crore in the first quarter of last fiscal.

The company is debt free. Expenses rose to Rs 178.4 crore in the June 2025 quarter from Rs 44.6 crore in the first quarter of last fiscal.

About the company

Elitecon International is engaged in manufacturing and trading of all kinds of tobacco, cigarettes, smoking and other products of tobacco and deals in any other articles and things commonly dealt in by tobacconists.