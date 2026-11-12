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Page Industries shares plunge 13% as Q2 profit misses estimates; Rs 150 dividend declared

Page Industries shares plunge 13% as Q2 profit misses estimates; Rs 150 dividend declared

PAGEIND32,440.00(11.29%)

Page Industries' earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 7.1% YoY to Rs 300 crore, marginally below the Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 303 crore.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Nov 12, 2026 3:14 PM IST
Page Industries shares plunge 13% as Q2 profit misses estimates; Rs 150 dividend declaredPage Industries shares touched a low of Rs 31,752.10 on Thursday, falling 13% from their previous close of Rs 36,510.15.

Page Industries Ltd shares fell 13% in Thursday's trade after the Garments & Apparels company's September-quarter results for FY27 fell short of analyst estimates. While the apparel maker reported year-on-year (YoY) growth in both revenue and net profit, the figures came in below Bloomberg consensus expectations, weighing on investor sentiment.

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The company reported a 4.1% YoY increase in net profit to Rs 202.54 crore for the second quarter, compared with Rs 194.76 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 11.6% to Rs 1,439.61 crore from Rs 1,290.86 crore a year ago. However, both figures missed estimates: Bloomberg consensus had projected net income of Rs 207 crore and revenue of Rs 1,462 crore.

Page Industries shares touched a low of Rs 31,752.10 on Thursday, falling 13% from their previous close of Rs 36,510.15. The stock opened at Rs 36,510.10 and climbed to a high of Rs 37,170 during the session.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 7.1% YoY to Rs 300 crore, marginally below the Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 303 crore. Total costs rose 12% to around Rs 1,182 crore, while raw material expenses increased 11% to approximately Rs 360 crore. Other income declined 30% YoY to Rs 13.58 crore.

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Despite the earnings coming in below estimates, the company expressed optimism about demand in the coming months. As reported by Bloomberg, Page Industries said it expects consumer demand to receive a healthy boost as the festive season gets underway. It also highlighted that expanded manufacturing capacity, streamlined operations and technology-led productivity improvements would help it meet demand more efficiently while keeping a close watch on input costs.

Page Industries declares Rs 150 interim dividend

Separately, Page Industries' board declared a second interim dividend of Rs 150 per equity share for FY27. The company has fixed November 18, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible to receive the dividend. The payment is scheduled to be made on or before December 11, 2026.

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The company had earlier declared an interim dividend of Rs 200 per equity share on August 13, 2026. With the latest announcement, it has declared two interim dividends for the current financial year.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Nov 12, 2026 3:14 PM IST
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