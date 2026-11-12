India reclaims fifth spot in global market cap rankings as FII inflows rise, Brent crude falls

The Indian market has reclaimed the fifth spot in terms of the largest market capitalisation, thanks to a rise in FII inflows and a fall in crude oil prices. India replaced Taiwan as the fifth largest global market with the country's market cap rising to Rs 511 lakh crore or $5.45 trillion surpassing Taiwan's market cap of $4.36 trillion.
Interestingly, Taiwan's market cap reached an all-time high of over US$5.3 trillion in September 2026, surpassing India, the UK, and South Korea to rank fourth globally.