India reclaims fifth spot in global market cap rankings as FII inflows rise, Brent crude falls

But in early November, the Taiwanese market or the benchmark TAIEX index fell below the 40,000-point mark led by a selloff in AI and tech related stocks.

On the contrary, the Indian market has surged during the same period as FII inflows in November reached Rs 66,302 crore till date.

AI-led sell-off in global markets, strong domestic earnings growth and attractive valuations in large-cap stocks have led to the return of foreign investors to Indian equities.

Sensex and Nifty have surged over 6% each in November backed by positive global cues.

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Brent crude prices slipped 13% from $118 per barrel at the end of October 2026 to $92 per barrel on hopes of peace talks between US and Iran.

Meanwhile, the US tops the list with a market cap of $80 trillion, followed by China with a market cap of $13.3 trillion, Japan with market cap of $8.42 trillion and Hong Kong with a market cap of $5.67 trillion.