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India reclaims fifth spot in global market cap rankings as FII inflows rise, Brent crude falls

India reclaims fifth spot in global market cap rankings as FII inflows rise, Brent crude falls

India replaced Taiwan as the fifth largest global market with the country's market cap rising to Rs 511 lakh crore or $5.45 trillion surpassing Taiwan's market cap of $4.36 trillion. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 12, 2026 12:53 PM IST
India reclaims fifth spot in global market cap rankings as FII inflows rise, Brent crude fallsAI-led sell-off in global markets, strong domestic earnings growth and attractive valuations in large-cap stocks have led to the return of foreign investors to Indian equities.

The Indian market has reclaimed the fifth spot in terms of the largest market capitalisation, thanks to a rise in FII inflows and a fall in crude oil prices. India replaced Taiwan as the fifth largest global market with the country's market cap rising to Rs 511 lakh crore or $5.45 trillion surpassing Taiwan's market cap of $4.36 trillion.

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Interestingly, Taiwan's market cap reached an all-time high of over US$5.3 trillion in September 2026, surpassing India, the UK, and South Korea to rank fourth globally.

But in early November, the Taiwanese market or the benchmark TAIEX index fell below the 40,000-point mark led by a selloff in AI and tech related stocks.

On the contrary, the Indian market has surged during the same period as FII inflows in November reached Rs 66,302 crore till date.

AI-led sell-off in global markets, strong domestic earnings growth and attractive valuations in large-cap stocks have led to the return of foreign investors to Indian equities.

Sensex and Nifty have surged over 6% each in November backed by positive global cues.

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Brent crude prices slipped 13% from $118 per barrel at the end of October 2026 to $92 per barrel on hopes of peace talks between US and Iran.

Meanwhile, the US tops the list with a market cap of $80 trillion, followed by China with a market cap of $13.3 trillion, Japan with market cap of $8.42 trillion and Hong Kong with a market cap of $5.67 trillion.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Nov 12, 2026 12:53 PM IST
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