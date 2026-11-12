Sundar Pichai beats Satya Nadella in Hurun's $15 trillion Global Indians List: What's behind Alphabet's rise?

Sanjay Mehrotra, Chairman, President and CEO of Micron Technology, secured third place with a company valuation of $1.4 trillion.

Together, the top five companies in the Hurun rankings are valued at $9.1 trillion, highlighting the concentration of corporate value among a handful of Indian-origin technology leaders.

What is driving Alphabet's rise?

Alphabet's rise reflects its expanding presence across digital advertising, cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

Under Pichai, the company has continued investing in AI-powered search, cloud infrastructure and technology platforms, positioning itself to benefit from growing global demand for AI services.

Microsoft, meanwhile, has also pursued an aggressive AI strategy under Nadella, integrating artificial intelligence into enterprise software, cloud computing and productivity applications.

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However, the Hurun rankings indicate that Alphabet experienced substantially stronger valuation growth over the comparison period.

The report does not isolate the contribution of individual business segments to Alphabet's valuation increase.

AI companies command $10.7 trillion

Artificial intelligence has emerged as a defining factor in the HSBC Hurun Global Indians List 2026.

Of the 200 companies featured, 103 are classified as AI-driven or AI-integrated, collectively valued at $10.7 trillion. They account for 71% of the list's combined $15 trillion valuation.

Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher, Hurun India, said, "More than 70% of the value on this list sits in companies driven by AI."

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He added, "The diaspora is not just taking part in the AI revolution; it is leading it."

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Alphabet beats Microsoft in profitability

Alphabet also leads Microsoft in earnings, according to the Hurun report.

Alphabet reported net profit of $132.2 billion in 2025, compared with Microsoft's $101.8 billion.

Together, the two technology giants generated approximately $234 billion in profits, exceeding the combined earnings of the remaining companies featured in the rankings.

The report also places Alphabet's revenue at $402.8 billion, against Microsoft's $281.7 billion.

While Pichai leads the corporate valuation rankings, Nadella commands greater professional visibility on LinkedIn, with 12.1 million followers compared with Pichai's 4.7 million.

The Hurun findings underline how Indian-origin executives are shaping global technology markets, even as AI investments, profitability and investor expectations influence the valuations of the companies they lead.

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