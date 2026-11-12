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Sundar Pichai beats Satya Nadella in Hurun's $15 trillion Global Indians List: What's behind Alphabet's rise?

Sundar Pichai beats Satya Nadella in Hurun's $15 trillion Global Indians List: What's behind Alphabet's rise?

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has overtaken Microsoft's Satya Nadella in the HSBC Hurun Global Indians List 2026, as Alphabet's valuation surged 98% to $4.2 trillion. The rankings highlight how artificial intelligence, cloud computing and digital advertising are reshaping the global corporate landscape.

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Basudha Das
Basudha Das
  • Updated Nov 12, 2026 3:55 PM IST
Sundar Pichai beats Satya Nadella in Hurun's $15 trillion Global Indians List: What's behind Alphabet's rise? Alphabet's valuation surged 98% to $4.2 trillion, while Microsoft, led by Satya Nadella, recorded a 17% decline to $2.6 trillion.

Sundar Pichai has emerged as the highest-ranked Indian-origin corporate leader in the HSBC Hurun Global Indians List 2026, with Alphabet overtaking Microsoft to become the most valuable company in the rankings.

According to the report, Alphabet's valuation surged 98% to $4.2 trillion, while Microsoft, led by Satya Nadella, recorded a 17% decline to $2.6 trillion. The reversal marks a significant shift from the 2024 rankings, when Microsoft occupied the top position.

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Sanjay Mehrotra, Chairman, President and CEO of Micron Technology, secured third place with a company valuation of $1.4 trillion.

Together, the top five companies in the Hurun rankings are valued at $9.1 trillion, highlighting the concentration of corporate value among a handful of Indian-origin technology leaders.

What is driving Alphabet's rise?

Alphabet's rise reflects its expanding presence across digital advertising, cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

Under Pichai, the company has continued investing in AI-powered search, cloud infrastructure and technology platforms, positioning itself to benefit from growing global demand for AI services.

Microsoft, meanwhile, has also pursued an aggressive AI strategy under Nadella, integrating artificial intelligence into enterprise software, cloud computing and productivity applications.

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However, the Hurun rankings indicate that Alphabet experienced substantially stronger valuation growth over the comparison period.

The report does not isolate the contribution of individual business segments to Alphabet's valuation increase.

AI companies command $10.7 trillion

Artificial intelligence has emerged as a defining factor in the HSBC Hurun Global Indians List 2026.

Of the 200 companies featured, 103 are classified as AI-driven or AI-integrated, collectively valued at $10.7 trillion. They account for 71% of the list's combined $15 trillion valuation.

Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher, Hurun India, said, "More than 70% of the value on this list sits in companies driven by AI."

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He added, "The diaspora is not just taking part in the AI revolution; it is leading it."

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Alphabet beats Microsoft in profitability

Alphabet also leads Microsoft in earnings, according to the Hurun report.

Alphabet reported net profit of $132.2 billion in 2025, compared with Microsoft's $101.8 billion.

Together, the two technology giants generated approximately $234 billion in profits, exceeding the combined earnings of the remaining companies featured in the rankings.

The report also places Alphabet's revenue at $402.8 billion, against Microsoft's $281.7 billion.

While Pichai leads the corporate valuation rankings, Nadella commands greater professional visibility on LinkedIn, with 12.1 million followers compared with Pichai's 4.7 million.

The Hurun findings underline how Indian-origin executives are shaping global technology markets, even as AI investments, profitability and investor expectations influence the valuations of the companies they lead.

DO READ: 'That'd be an honour': Elon Musk says he would hire Jensen Huang if Nvidia board fires him

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Basudha Das
Basudha Das

With over 16 years of experience in the newsroom, I am currently covering personal finance, banking, financial services, and insurance sector, bullion and metals, sports, and other trending topics. When not chasing interest rates and new-age investment tools, I like to follow and cover climate change trends and environment-friendly initiatives across the world. When not at work, I spend time learning Bharatnatyam from my guru, and baking from my daughter.

Published on: Nov 12, 2026 2:05 PM IST
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