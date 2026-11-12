Vodafone Idea Q2 results: Earnings preview, consensus target, what to watch

Vodafone Idea Ltd is expected to report a net loss to narrow to Rs 5,262 crore in the September quarter, Bloomberg median estimate of nine analysts suggested. The telecom giant is seen reporting consolidate revenue of Rs 11,906 crore, a growth of 6.35 per cent year-on-year (YoY). Ebitda is estimated at Rs 5,127 crore, with margin seen coming in at 43.6 per cent. All eyes would be on the progress on 5G rollout and debt fundraise.
Ahead of its earnings, VIL shares were trading 1.16 per cent higher at Rs 13.03 apiece. Following a sharp 20 per cent upside in 2026, the 12-month consensus target on the stock sands at Rs 12.17, implying a 6 per cent potential downside.