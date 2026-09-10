Bitter taste: Top Jaipur halwais boycott Zomato over unviable commissions

Ajay Agarwal, proprietor of Laxmi Misthan Bhandar (LMB), stated that Zomato originally entered the market in 2015–16 as a “logistic partner” with zero commission. “Now it is up to a minimum of 10–12 per cent to 25 per cent,” Agarwal said, noting that “Beyond this, there is pressure for discounts and advertising on their platforms, and there are unjustified deductions.”

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Samiti president Rajendra Rawat echoed these concerns, pointing out that commission rates have climbed to as high as 22% for sweet vendors since 2016. “In the sweet business, there is intense competition on pricing. Such a commission is economically unviable for shopkeepers,” Rawat said.

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Beyond commission hikes, shop owners highlighted a distinct “lack of transparency” regarding platform schemes and unilateral discount offers. “The stores have to honour these discounts,” Agarwal said, criticizing forced promotional costs and deductions passed on to vendors.

Despite repeated written communications over the past month and an assurance of a meeting in early August, the Samiti reported receiving no formal response from Zomato.

The local standoff has since drawn national attention. The Federation of Sweets and Namkeen Manufacturers (FSNM) sent a formal letter to Zomato seeking a meeting over broader commercial and operational concerns across the mithai, namkeen, bakery, and allied sectors.

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FSNM Director General Firoz Naqvi noted that recent vendor pushback in Bengaluru alongside the collective action in Jaipur signals that these issues are “no longer restricted to an individual business or a particular city.”

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The Shri Halwai Samiti — comprising iconic brands such as LMB, RMB, Bombay Misthan Bhandar, Doodh Misthan Bhandar, Kanha, Sodhani Sweets, Bhagat Mishthan Bhandar, Agarwal Caterers, Kanji, and Kesar Sweets — confirmed the boycott will remain in place until Zomato addresses their demand for a rationalized, uniform commission structure. Until the dispute is resolved, customers will find many of Jaipur's legacy sweet brands unavailable on the platform.