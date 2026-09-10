IPO-bound National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Wednesday filed its updated draft red herring prospectus (UDRHP) with SEBI and the stock exchanges, marking a fresh step in its proposed initial public offering, sources said. The issue size is now likely to be around Rs 23,000 crore, lower than the roughly Rs 30,000 crore envisaged when the exchange filed its original DRHP in June.
The IPO will continue to be entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS), with existing shareholders selling their shares and the NSE not receiving any proceeds from the issue. The original draft had proposed the sale of 14.89 crore shares, or about 6 per cent of the exchange's equity, but the updated filing reflects a smaller offer after some shareholders cut the number of shares they plan to sell.