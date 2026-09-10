Sources said some of the public sector insurance companies participating in the IPO have reduced their proposed stake sale. In the original draft, General Insurance Corporation of India Ltd had offered up to 1.066 crore shares, while New India Assurance Ltd had proposed to sell 1.05 crore shares.

National Insurance Company and United India Insurance Company had each proposed to sell 60 lakh shares. Together, the four insurers had planned to sell about 3.37 crore NSE shares. Separately, sources said MS Strategic (Mauritius) Ltd, an entity linked to Morgan Stanley, has also reduced the number of shares it plans to offer. The original draft had provided for MS Strategic to sell 1.60 crore shares.

Advertisement

The reduction in the offer-for-sale comes despite strong investor interest in the proposed listing. Sources said the institutional book has seen interest of around Rs 85,000 crore, indicating strong demand from large investors. The updated filing is a key step in the NSE's long-awaited listing, nearly a decade after it first began the IPO process.