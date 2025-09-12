Paras Defence shares gain 6%, receives orders for defence equipment; more details 

Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies rose 6% in early deals on Friday after the firm said it received orders worth Rs 26.6 crore from Opto Electronics Factory.

Paras Defence shares rose 6% to Rs 693.80 against the previous close of Rs 654.05 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 5,493.64 crore.

Total 0.82 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.59 crore. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 401 on April 7, 2025 and touched a 52 week high of Rs 971.80 on May 19, 2025.

"We are pleased to inform you that Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited (“PARAS”), has received incremental orders from Opto Electronics Factory (“OLF”), a Unit of India Optel Ltd., Govt. of India Enterprise, Ministry of Defence, Dehradun, valued at approximately Rs. 26.6 Crores (incl. taxes) for supply of Electronic Control Systems used in Thermal Imaging Fire Control System (TIFCS) for Battle-Tank application delivered by OLF to Indian Armed Forces," said Paras Defence.

Paras Defence is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, and testing a wide range of defence and space engineering products and solutions. Paras Defence's business is highly dependent on projects and programmes that are undertaken by the central government and associated entities, such as defence public sector undertakings and government organisations involved in space research.