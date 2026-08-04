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Paytm block deal today: Rs 2,002 cr worth shares may change hands; here's list of sellers

Paytm block deal today: Rs 2,002 cr worth shares may change hands; here's list of sellers

Paytm share price: Up to 1.49 crore Paytm shares, accounting for 2.3 per cent of total outstanding shares, will be sold in block deals as a base offer size.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 4, 2026 8:47 AM IST
Paytm block deal today: Rs 2,002 cr worth shares may change hands; here's list of sellersPaytm OFS: The floor price is set at Rs 1,339.65 per share, which is a 5 per cent discount to Monday's closing price of Rs 1,410 apiece.

Shares of One97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of Paytm, are in focus on Tuesday as existing investors Saif Partners and Elevation Capital were looking to sell Paytm shares worth up to Rs 2,002.10 crore through a block deal on August 4, as per term sheet accessed by Business Today.

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As per the terms, up to 1.49 crore Paytm shares, accounting for 2.3 per cent of total outstanding shares, will be sold in block deals as a base offer size. The floor price is set at Rs 1,339.65 per share, which is a 5 per cent discount to Monday's closing price of Rs 1,410 apiece.

Saif Partners India IV Limited, Saif III Mauritius Company Limited and  Elevation Capital V Limited will be the selling shareholders. There will be a lock up period of 60 days for selling shareholders, its agents, nominees or its affiliates.
 
Morgan Stanley India Company Private Ltd is acting as a placement agent.

The sale will be done by way of one or more share sales on the screen-based trading platform of Indian Stock Exchanges

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Saif Partners India IV Limited held 2.32 crore shares accounting for 3.63 per cent of Paytm's existing outstanding shares. Saif III Mauritius Company owned 5.47 crore shares, accounting for 8.55 per cent Paytm shares. Elevation Capital V's stake is undisclosed as per the shareholding pattern disclosed on BSE on August 3, 2026.

In May, SAIF III Mauritius Company had sold 56,22,613 Paytm shares on BSE at Rs 1,120.65 apiece.  As per term sheet, allocation of the equity shares to investors in the fresh block deal is subject to the headroom available for acquisition of equity shares of the company by such investors as per the investment limits prescribed under applicable Indian laws, the term sheet read.

All orders placed in the transaction were for the purposes of the transaction only and were not be considered as normal secondary market trading orders.

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All orders placed in the transaction would be executed by Morgan Stanley, subject to the investor(s) being set up with Morgan Stanley.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 4, 2026 8:44 AM IST
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