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Paytm, Eternal, Adani Ports: Bernstein adds 3 stocks, removes this RK Damani stock | Portfolio watch

Paytm, Eternal, Adani Ports: Bernstein adds 3 stocks, removes this RK Damani stock | Portfolio watch

PAYTM1,589.80(2.81%)

Bernstein added Eternal, saying strong Ebidta and net order value growth, good management commentary and its dominant quick-commerce position suggest competitive concerns are easing.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 19, 2026 11:15 AM IST
Paytm, Eternal, Adani Ports: Bernstein adds 3 stocks, removes this RK Damani stock | Portfolio watchBernstein added Paytm as a momentum play ahead of the potential finalization of merchant discount rate.

Bernstein has reshuffled its India model portfolio, reintroducing Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (Adani Ports) and adding One 97 Communications Ltd and Eternal Ltd. The foreign brokerage removed Avenue Supermarts Ltd (DMart), saying stock-specific opportunities offered the best route to outperformance in an environment of modest market returns.

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The foreign brokerage maintained its neutral Nifty target of 26,000 and is tweaking its portfolio toward stocks with visible catalysts. Even with a not-so-compelling overall set-up, the market remains quite interesting beneath the surface, analyts led by Bernstein's Venugopal Garre wrote in a note.

Bernstein added Eternal, saying strong Ebidta and net order value growth, good management commentary and its dominant quick-commerce position suggest competitive concerns are easing. It noted that Eternal's food-delivery business is also showing steady growth.

As per Bloomberg, Bernstein added Paytm as a momentum play ahead of the potential finalization of merchant discount rate. Adani Ports has found a place back in Bernstein's portfolio after its recent correction. Bernstein cited an improving global environment, a
healthy balance sheet, pricing power and international operations as an important growth driver.
Meanwhile, DMart, promoted by Radhakishan Damani (RK Damani), was removed from Bernstein's list following its outperformance. The foreign brokerage sees no decisive near-term direction for DMart and flagged risks from weak sowing, elevated wholesale inflation and the continuing threat from quick commerce.

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Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T), Titan Company, Axis Bank Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) and Zydus Life are said to be among its portfolio holdings.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 19, 2026 11:15 AM IST
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