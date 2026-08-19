Paytm, Eternal, Adani Ports: Bernstein adds 3 stocks, removes this RK Damani stock | Portfolio watch

Bernstein has reshuffled its India model portfolio, reintroducing Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (Adani Ports) and adding One 97 Communications Ltd and Eternal Ltd. The foreign brokerage removed Avenue Supermarts Ltd (DMart), saying stock-specific opportunities offered the best route to outperformance in an environment of modest market returns.
The foreign brokerage maintained its neutral Nifty target of 26,000 and is tweaking its portfolio toward stocks with visible catalysts. Even with a not-so-compelling overall set-up, the market remains quite interesting beneath the surface, analyts led by Bernstein's Venugopal Garre wrote in a note.