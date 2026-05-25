Paytm, Nykaa, PB Fintech: Stocks to trade— Check target prices, stop loss

Indian equity benchmark indices managed to post mild gains on Friday led by supportive global cues amid the easing geopolitical tensions. However, FII outflows, weakness in the rupee and inflation concerns kept the gain in check. The BSE Sensex gained 231.99 points, or 0.31 per cent, to close at 75,415.35, while NSE's Nifty50 rose 64.60 points, or 0.27 per cent, to end at 23,719.30 for the day.

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Select buzzing new age stocks including PB Fintech, One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm) and FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd (Nykaa) are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Muthuselvaraj M, Research Analyst from Mirae Asset ShareKhan has to say on them ahead of Monday's trading session:



One 97 Communications | Avoid | Resistance: Rs 1,223 | Support: Rs 1,075

Paytm stock is experiencing sideways consolidation, despite robust Q4 2026 results, fluctuating between a short-term resistance of Rs 1,223 and support of Rs 1,075. The price action suggests potential weakness due to profit-taking, as the stock trades below its 200-day DMA and both 50-day and 20-day EMAs. Furthermore, momentum indicators exhibit a lagging trend. Consequently, investors are advised to refrain from short-term purchases.



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FSN E-Commerce Ventures | Buy on Dips | Target Price: 285-325 | Stop Loss: Rs 233

Nykaa stock hit a 52-week high following strong Q4 2026 results. The stock is poised for further gains above Rs 285, targeting Rs 300-325 short-term. Despite consolidation between Rs 260-285, technical indicators like moving averages, MACD at positive cross, and RSI above 62.7 suggest continued strength. Investors are advised to hold and consider buying on dips to 260, with 233 as key support.



PB Fintech | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,900-2,500 | Support: Rs 1,570

PB FinTech Ltd has been trading in a consolidation channel but is now poised to surpass the Rs 1,900 resistance hurdle. The price is currently leading all moving averages, suggesting a continued upside rally towards Rs 2,500 in the short to medium term, with key support at Rs 1,570. The momentum indicator shows a positive crossover, indicating strong buying interest. Overall, the outlook remains positively biased