Top stocks in news: TCS, Lenskart, NTPC, Groww, Suzlon, Hindalco, Divis Labs, RBL Bank, Lupin

Indian equity benchmark indices settled with decent gains on Friday led by supportive global cues amid the easing geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran. The BSE Sensex gained 231.99 points, or 0.31 per cent, to close at 75,415.35, while NSE's Nifty50 rose 64.60 points, or 0.27 per cent, to end at 23,719.30. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, May 25, 2026:

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Quarterly results today: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Awfis Space Solutions, Suzlon Energy, NBCC (India), RVNL, Container Corporation of India, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Entero Healthcare Solutions, Pace Digitek, Pine Labs, Hitachi Energy, Tracxn Technologies, TVS Supply Chain and Yatharth Hospital will announce their results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Consumer Products, LTM and Siyaram Silk Mills shall trade ex-date for dividend today, while shares PAE shall trade ex-bonus today.

Lenskart, Groww, ICICI AMC & others: Global index provider FTSE has decided to add Tata Capital, Lenskart Solutions, LG Electronics, Meesho, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, and Billionbrains Garage Ventures Groww to its FTSE All World and FTSE All Cap indices, effective June 22.

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NTPC: The state-run capital goods major reported a 34.4 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 10,615 crore, while revenue fell 0.3 per cent YoY to Rs 49,687.8 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Ebitda declined 15.2 per cent YoY to Rs 12,504 crore while margins slipped slightly to 30 per cent for the quarter. It announced a final dividend of Rs 3.5 per equity share.

Hindalco Industries: The state-run metal player reported a 50.8 per cent YoY crash in the net profit at Rs 26.7 crore on the back exceptional loss, while revenue increased 20.4 per cent YoY to Rs 78,133 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. Ebitda came in at Rs 10,018 crore and it announced a final dividend of Rs 5 per share.

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Aurobindo Pharma: The pharma player said the USFDA inspected Unit-I, a formulation manufacturing facility of Eugia Pharma Specialities, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, in Telangana from February 16 to February 27. The inspection concluded with four observations. The USFDA has now classified the inspection status of the facility as official action indicated (OAI).

RBL Bank: Emirates NBD Bank has announced an open offer to acquire up to 41.55 crore shares of the private lender from public shareholders, representing 26 percent of the expanded voting share capital, at Rs 282.38 per share. The total offer size is valued at Rs 11,735.3 crore.

Divis Laboratories: The pharma player reported a 13.4 per cent YoY to Rs 751 crore, while revenue increased 9.5 per cent YoY to Rs 2,831 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Ebitda stood at Rs 934 crore, up 5.4 per cent but margins dropped to 33 per cent for the quarter. It announced a final dividend of Rs 30 per equity share.

Eicher Motors: The two-wheeler major reported a 11.6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,520 crore, while revenue increased 16 per cent YoY to Rs 6,080.1 crore for the first three months of 2026. Ebitda for the quarter came in at Rs 1,514 crore, up 20 per cent YoY and margins expanded sharply to 24.9 per cent for the period. It announced a final dividend of Rs 82 per share.

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NTPC Green Energy: The state-run renewable energy player reported a 15.51 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 197.05 crore, while revenue soared 46.66 per cent YoY to Rs 912.63 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Ebitda increased 38.3 per cent YoY to Rs 774.5 crore with margins stood at 84.9 per cent for the quarter.

Colgate Palmolive (India): The FMCG player reported a marginal fall in the net profit at Rs 353.3 crore, while revenue rose 9.1 per cent YoY to Rs 1,595.4 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. Its Ebitda stood at Rs 510 crore, down 2.3 per cent YoY. It announced a dividend of Rs 24 per share, to be paid out on June 17.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals: The drugmaker reported a 21.9 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 389 crore, while revenue surged 41.8 per cent YoY to Rs 4,197 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. Ebitda rose 40.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,356 crore, while margins stood stable at 32.3 per cent for the quarter. It announced a final dividend of Rs 9 per equity share.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The hospitality chain said the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of certain equity shares of Fleur Hotels by Coastal Cedar Investments BV, along with the internal restructuring of the Lemon Tree Hotels group through amalgamations and demerger.

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IndiGo Paints: The paint maker reported a 9.75 per cent YoY rise in the net profit at Rs 425.32 crore, while net profit increased 1.35 per cent YoY to Rs 57.67 crore for the Q4FY26. Operating margins came in at 18.87 per cent for the quarter and it announced a final dividend of Rs 5 per share.

Federal Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Elias George as Part-Time Chairman of Federal Bank for a period of three years, effective May 23.

Glenmark Pharma: The pharma player's subsidiary Glenmark USA has agreed to enter into a settlement with state attorneys general for a total amount of $29.628 million, payable in annual instalments over five years. The settlement remains subject to court approval. It clarified that Glenmark USA denies all allegations made against it.

Exide Industries, Nuvama Wealth Management: National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has decided to remove Exide Industries and Nuvama Wealth Management from the Futures & Options (F&O) segment, effective July 29.

Belrise Industries: The auto ancillary player reported a 17.2 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 128.95 crore, while revenue increased 12.2 per cent YoY to Rs 2,552.82 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Its Ebitda was up 5.1 per cent YoY to Rs 290.13 crore, with margins coming in at 11.4 per cent for the quarter.

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Sarda Energy & Minerals: The metal player clocked a net profit at Rs 155 crore, up 53 per cent YoY, while revenue dropped 2.2 per cent YoY to Rs 1,258 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. Ebitda rose 10.8 per cent YoY to Rs 352 crore for the reported period.

Anupam Rasayan India: The specialty chemical player reported a 11 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 56 crore, while revenue increased 26 per cent YOY to Rs 639.2 crore for the first three months of 2026. Ebitda declined 6 per cent YoY to Rs 140.7 crore, while margins were down 800 bps to 22 per cent for the quarter.