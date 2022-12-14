scorecardresearch
Paytm shares drop 3% as Rs 850 crore buyback fails to cheer investors

Paytm fell 2.57 per cent to hit a low of Rs 525.60. It recovered some ground later and the scrip was trading at Rs 534.10 apiece, still down 1 per cent. Paytm shares had jumped 4 per cent in the previous two sessions

Shares of One 97 Communications (Paytm) declined 3 per cent in Wednesday's trade after the company board approved a Rs 850 crore share buyback proposal.  The company has opted for the open market route through the stock exchange method for the buyback programme and expects the process to be completed within a maximum period of six months, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Published on: Dec 14, 2022, 9:46 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 14, 2022, 9:44 AM IST
