Paytm's subsidiary gets Sebi's research analyst certificate; stock jumps 4%

One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm's parent) on Tuesday said its wholly-owned subsidiary Paytm Money received a research analyst registration certificate from market regulator Sebi. "We wish to inform you that Paytm Money Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of One 97 Communications Ltd, has been granted a Certificate of Registration as a Research Analyst by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) under the Sebi (Research Analysts) Regulations, 2014. The registration number for Paytm Money Ltd as a Research Analyst is INH000020086," the fintech firm stated in a BSE filing.

With this registration, the company said Paytm Money can offer Sebi-compliant research services, including investment insights, research reports and data-driven analysis. "This milestone aligns with Paytm Money's objective to expand its offerings in the investment ecosystem, enhance user experience, and provide expert-backed insights to both retail and institutional investors. These services will soon be integrated into the Paytm Money app as part of a research and advisory offering, empowering investors to make well-informed financial decisions," Paytm added.

Earlier this month, the digital payments firm informed exchanges that it has received a Rs 611.17 crore show cause notice from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to alleged contraventions of certain provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA).

Paytm, in response, insisted there has been no impact of the matter on Paytm's services to its consumers and merchants, adding all of its services are fully operational and secure, as always.

The fintech reported a narrower loss of Rs 208 crore in the December 2024 quarter compared to Rs 222 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Revenue for the quarter fell 36 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,828 crore from Rs 2,850 crore in the year-ago period.

On the stock-specific front, Paytm shares jumped 3.66 per cent to hit a high of Rs 714. The scrip was last seen trading 3.42 per cent up at Rs 712.40. At this price, it has corrected 27.81 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Technically, the counter traded higher than the 5-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 10-day, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-day and 150-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 45.81. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock has a negative price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 58.26 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 3.52. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at (-)12.16 with a return on equity (RoE) of (-)6.05.