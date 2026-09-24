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PB Fintech block deal: 29 lakh shares changed hands; stock dives 34% to lowest since May 2024

PB Fintech block deal: 29 lakh shares changed hands; stock dives 34% to lowest since May 2024

POLICYBZR1,244.50(34.02%)

The stock has eroded over a third of its value with few hours as analyts felt that IREDA's much-awaited consultation papers on commissions, if implemented, would drag PB Fintech earnings hard.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 24, 2026 3:23 PM IST
PB Fintech block deal: 29 lakh shares changed hands; stock dives 34% to lowest since May 2024The 12-month consensus target on the stock stood at Rs 1,973.52, before the steep slide, hinting at 58 per cent potential upside from the prevailing levels.

PB Fintech Ltd extended its losses in Thursday's trade as 29 lakh shares changed hands in block deals during the afternoon trade. Buyers and sellers could not be identified at this point in time. At 3 pm, shares of PB Fintech shares were down 34 per cent, hitting its lowest levels since May 2024 of Rs 1,247.40 apiece on BSE.

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The stock has eroded over a third of its value with few hours as analyts felt that IREDA's much-awaited consultation papers on commissions, if implemented, would drag PB Fintech earnings hard. The Policybazaar parent had 1,42,294 individual investors holding up to Rs 2 lakh shares, as of June 30. The 12-month consensus target on the stock stood at Rs 1,973.52, before the steep slide, hinting at 58 per cent potential upside from the prevailing levels.

"We see this as a risk for distributors like PB Fintech and Turtlemint, noting a 10 per cent cut in new business commission rates translate to a 10-12 per cent fall in their earnings. The scope for insurers to compensate distributors through opex is also limited, due to overall EOM caps and the regulator stating that any payments to distributors will be considered as commissions," Jefferies said.

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Among brokerages, Bernstein and Macquarie have an 'Outperform' rating on the stock with targets of Rs 2,310 and Rs 1,950, respectively. Nomura has a 'Neutral' rating with a target of Rs 1,590, while Ambit Capital has a 'Buy' rating with a target of Rs 2,305.

Emkay Global said PB Fintech's business model could come under pressure as it faces sharp cuts in health renewal and porting commissions, first-year term life commissions, and Motor OD and TP commissions.

"NBFCs with higher dependency on insurance commissions (LTF, CIFC, MMFS, BAF, etc) will see a material impact on their earnings if the regulations come in the current form. We will revise our estimates for the insurers and NBFCs once we have more clarity," Emkay Global said.

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MOFSL said in a note that IRDAI's consultation paper on "Recalibrating Economics of Insurance Distribution" is not merely an Expenses of Management (EOM) or commission-cap exercise, but an attempt to structurally reset the economics of insurance distribution.

IIFL Securities said IRDAI's draft reforms propose hard, all-inclusive commission caps that are a fraction of current payouts: 2 per cent on credit life versus 28 per cent currently, nil on loan-packaged motor TP versus 16 per cent, 5 per cent on OD versus 16 per cent, and 5 per cent on health versus 40 per cent. The draft also proposes an outright ban on compulsory bundling of insurance with loans and volume-linked incentives for staff selling insurance, it said.

Emkay Global said the consultation paper, titled "Recalibrating Economics of Insurance Distribution", sets out a comprehensive framework of reforms covering insurance distribution, its structure, expenses, commissions, market conduct, transparency and the leveraging of digital infrastructure. The paper proposes sharp reductions in EOM and commissions while also addressing mis-selling and dark patterns, it said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 24, 2026 3:23 PM IST
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