PB Fintech block deal: 29 lakh shares changed hands; stock dives 34% to lowest since May 2024

"We see this as a risk for distributors like PB Fintech and Turtlemint, noting a 10 per cent cut in new business commission rates translate to a 10-12 per cent fall in their earnings. The scope for insurers to compensate distributors through opex is also limited, due to overall EOM caps and the regulator stating that any payments to distributors will be considered as commissions," Jefferies said.

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Among brokerages, Bernstein and Macquarie have an 'Outperform' rating on the stock with targets of Rs 2,310 and Rs 1,950, respectively. Nomura has a 'Neutral' rating with a target of Rs 1,590, while Ambit Capital has a 'Buy' rating with a target of Rs 2,305.

Emkay Global said PB Fintech's business model could come under pressure as it faces sharp cuts in health renewal and porting commissions, first-year term life commissions, and Motor OD and TP commissions.

"NBFCs with higher dependency on insurance commissions (LTF, CIFC, MMFS, BAF, etc) will see a material impact on their earnings if the regulations come in the current form. We will revise our estimates for the insurers and NBFCs once we have more clarity," Emkay Global said.

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MOFSL said in a note that IRDAI's consultation paper on "Recalibrating Economics of Insurance Distribution" is not merely an Expenses of Management (EOM) or commission-cap exercise, but an attempt to structurally reset the economics of insurance distribution.

IIFL Securities said IRDAI's draft reforms propose hard, all-inclusive commission caps that are a fraction of current payouts: 2 per cent on credit life versus 28 per cent currently, nil on loan-packaged motor TP versus 16 per cent, 5 per cent on OD versus 16 per cent, and 5 per cent on health versus 40 per cent. The draft also proposes an outright ban on compulsory bundling of insurance with loans and volume-linked incentives for staff selling insurance, it said.

Emkay Global said the consultation paper, titled "Recalibrating Economics of Insurance Distribution", sets out a comprehensive framework of reforms covering insurance distribution, its structure, expenses, commissions, market conduct, transparency and the leveraging of digital infrastructure. The paper proposes sharp reductions in EOM and commissions while also addressing mis-selling and dark patterns, it said.