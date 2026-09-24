Vishal Mega Mart shares gain as Jefferies, Morgan Stanley suggest up to 51% upside

Vishal Mega Mart shares rose 1.69% to hit a high of Rs 108.20 on Thursday, compared with their previous close of Rs 106.40.

Store expansion remains a key growth driver

Jefferies said Vishal Mega Mart has a clear path to expanding from 833 stores to 2,000 stores over time, with the existing format supporting more than 100 annual store additions. The brokerage noted that smaller-format stores are currently being piloted in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and could eventually expand to around 4,000 stores.

Morgan Stanley also highlighted management's guidance of 100+ store openings annually for the current format, along with four to five openings per quarter for smaller-format stores.

The company continues to target double-digit SSSG for FY27, with management highlighting that the festive season this year has been delayed to the third quarter compared with the second quarter last year.

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Jefferies sees strong growth runway

Jefferies said Vishal Mega Mart's growth runway remains supported by store expansion, refurbishments, private labels and quick commerce.

"VMM sees a clear path from 833 stores now to c2k stores over time, with existing format supporting 100+ annual store adds," Jefferies said.

The brokerage also noted that store refurbishments are emerging as an additional growth lever, with refreshed stores driving 10-15% sales uplift, and in some cases, up to 40%.

Quick commerce business reaches cash break-even

Another key takeaway from the analyst meet was the progress in Vishal Mega Mart's quick-commerce business.

Jefferies said quick commerce currently contributes around 2-10% of store revenues, while the overall contribution remains below 4%. The brokerage noted that the business is already cash break-even, with younger and affluent customers largely incremental to the existing customer base.

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Morgan Stanley similarly noted that Vishal Mega Mart's online channel is at cash break-even, with FMCG products accounting for a larger share of digital sales compared with apparel.

Private labels remain a key differentiator

Private labels continue to be an important part of Vishal Mega Mart's business model. Jefferies said private labels account for more than 60% of FMCG volumes and 74% of general merchandise sales.

The brokerage highlighted that private-label penetration exceeds 90% in categories such as cookware, furnishings and select household products. FMCG private-label margins are around 2x national brands, while general merchandise margins are about 3-3.5 percentage points higher than branded products, Jefferies said.