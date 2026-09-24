Elevate Campuses IPO: Why India’s student housing market is drawing investor attention?

The opportunity is particularly large in higher education. Elevate estimates that around 5 crore students are enrolled in higher education in India, of which about 20% are migrant students. That translates into a potential pool of around 1 crore students needing accommodation away from their home cities. The company currently has around 76,000 beds across 17 higher-education institutions.

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This is where the company's business model is different from a conventional real estate company. Elevate owns some campuses while managing others, allowing it to expand without relying entirely on acquiring new properties.

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Its university relationships include institutions such as IIT Madras, IIIT-Bangalore, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, O.P. Jindal Global University, Shoolini University and UPES. Some of its university contracts run for 50–60 years, with certain agreements carrying minimum-occupancy guarantees.

The IPO will raise up to ₹2,100 crore through a fresh issue, with no offer for sale. A large part of the proceeds is proposed to be used to acquire 14 K-12 entities and campuses, while some funds will go towards repayment or prepayment of borrowings.

Investor interest has already been visible. Elevate raised ₹945 crore from anchor investors, with participation from several mutual funds, insurers and global institutional investors.

The bigger question for the market is whether India's fragmented student housing sector can develop into a large institutional asset class. Elevate's listing gives investors a direct listed exposure to that transition, while also combining student accommodation with K-12 education infrastructure.