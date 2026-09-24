Shares of PB Fintech Ltd plunged 23 per cent in Thursday's trade, the worst-day fall since November 2021, while those of NBFCs such as Bajaj Finance Ltd, L&T Finance Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (MMFSL) and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd, among others, declined up to 15 per cent as IRDAI's much-awaited consultation paper on commissions, Expenses of Management (EoM), and distribution, if implemented, is seen hitting earnings sharply.
IIFL Securities said IRDAI's draft reforms propose hard, all-inclusive commission caps that would be a fraction of current payouts: 2 per cent on credit life versus 28 per cent currently, nil on loan-packaged motor TP versus 16 per cent, 5 per cent on OD versus 16 per cent, and 5 per cent on health versus 40 per cent. The draft also proposes an outright prohibition on compulsory bundling of insurance with loans and volume-linked incentives for staff selling insurance, it said.