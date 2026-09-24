Meta unveils camera-free Ray-Ban smart glasses amid privacy concerns: All details

However, Meta says privacy was not the only reason behind the camera-free design, pointing to demand for audio-focused glasses. The company is also expanding its Muse AI assistant across its smart glasses lineup while entering new hardware categories.

Meta Ray-Ban Meta Audio

Developed with EssilorLuxottica, the Ray-Ban Meta Audio glasses will be available from October 13 at $349 (roughly ₹33,400). This makes them $100 (around ₹9,585) cheaper than the latest camera-equipped Ray-Ban Meta glasses. The new glasses will be available in Clubmaster and Burbank designs.

The biggest change is the removal of the camera. Meta says this makes the glasses its thinnest smart glasses yet. They weigh about 43 grams and offer up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge, while the charging case can extend usage to 48 hours.

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The glasses support music and podcast playback, voice calls and use of an AI voice assistant, while users can continue to stay aware of their surroundings. They also come with adjustable nose pads and temple tips, as well as support for prescription lenses. According to Meta, audio has been its most popular smart-glasses feature since the glasses were launched.

Camera removed, but privacy questions remain

Even though the glasses are not capable of taking photographs or videos, they can still record sound. Unlike Meta's glasses, which are fitted with a camera, these do not have a visible light to show when audio is being recorded. According to a report by Reuters, Jitesh Ubrani, an analyst from IDC, stated that the absence of a camera helps to alleviate some privacy concerns, but the issue of recording audio without consent still exists.

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The demand could also be affected by the removal of the camera, since photography and video recording are among the popular features of smart glasses. Moreover, the Audio glasses will also compete with devices that provide only audio, such as Apple's AirPods.

Meta expands its AI hardware push

Meta has expanded its Muse AI assistant across its smart glasses lineup, adding computer-use capabilities and integrations with Walmart, Best Buy and Gap. Muse will become the primary interface for the glasses, allowing users to shop, make appointments and complete tasks using voice commands.

Meta also launched VR glasses priced at $1,299 (approximately ₹1.24 lakh), with a release expected in spring 2027. The company presented Meta Charm, a small 5G-enabled gadget with a touchscreen of about 2 inches that can be placed on a keychain or in a pocket.

Zuckerberg said Charm is designed to let users access Muse without needing their phone. The device is expected to ship in December, while its price has not yet been announced.