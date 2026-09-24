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NSE pips Sun Pharma, Titan Company, Adani Enterprises, Infosys in terms of market cap

NSE pips Sun Pharma, Titan Company, Adani Enterprises, Infosys in terms of market cap

NSE: With this market debut, the stock has entered the league of top 10 Indian firms listed in terms of market cap on BSE.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 24, 2026 10:16 AM IST
NSE pips Sun Pharma, Titan Company, Adani Enterprises, Infosys in terms of market cap The NSE stock has made its market debut only on BSE as per SEBI rules, which disallow shares of a stock exchange to be listed on its own platform.

NSE listing: Shares of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) listed on BSE at Rs 1800 per share on Thursday, implying a premium of 0.84% to the IPO price. With this market debut, the stock has entered the league of top 10 Indian firms listed in terms of market cap on BSE. The IPO price of the issue was Rs 1,785 per share. It has become the 11th most valued firm in terms of market cap on BSE.

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Post the mega IPO's market debut, market cap of India's largest exchange by volumes stood at Rs 4.53 lakh crore. It lags behind companies such as HUL (Rs 4.55 lakh crore), L&T (Rs 5.35 lakh crore) and Bajaj Finance (Rs 6.21 lakh crore) in terms of market capitalisation on BSE. The NSE stock has made its market debut only on BSE as per SEBI rules, which disallow shares of a stock exchange to be listed on its own platform.

On the other hand, NSE has crossed Sun Pharma (4.47 lakh crore), Titan Company (Rs 4.32 lakh crore), Adani Enterprises (Rs 4.21 lakh crore) and Infosys (Rs 4.16 lakh crore) in terms of market capitalisation on BSE.

NSE shares were offered in a price band of Rs 1,700-1,785 per share, with a minimum lot size of eight equity shares and subsequent applications in multiples of eight. The issue raised Rs 22,562 crore from investors and attracted more than 38.4 lakh applications, with bids worth over Rs 90,300 crore.

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Among investor categories, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) led the subscription demand, with their reserved portion being subscribed 12.68 times. The non-institutional investor (NII) category was subscribed 6.55 times, while the retail portion saw a subscription of 1.39 times. The employee quota was subscribed 2.40 times.

The NSE IPO was managed by a consortium of 20 book-running lead managers, while MUFG Intime India is acting as the registrar to the issue.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 24, 2026 10:07 AM IST
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