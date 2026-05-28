PB Fintech shares in focus as founders plan Rs 654 crore stake sale via block deal

Shares of PB Fintech Ltd., the parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, are likely to remain in focus after co-founders Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal announced plans to sell shares through a block deal scheduled for May 29, according to sources cited by NDTV Profit.

As per the proposed transaction structure, the founders are expected to collectively offload nearly 3.8 million shares, equivalent to around 0.8% of the company’s total equity. The block deal is expected to be priced at a floor price of Rs 1,720 per share, reflecting a discount of nearly 3.6% to the current market price.

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The total deal size is estimated at around Rs 654 crore, making it one of the notable secondary market transactions in the fintech space this quarter. Market participants are likely to closely monitor investor response to the promoter-level stake sale, especially after the stock’s strong run over the past year.

Kotak Securities is acting as the banker for the transaction and is managing the execution of the proposed block trade.

The planned stake sale comes shortly after PB Fintech reported strong financial results for the March quarter, with the company posting robust growth across revenue, profitability, and insurance premium collections.

PB Fintech reported a 53.5% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 261 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, compared with Rs 170 crore reported during the same period last year, according to a stock exchange filing released on Wednesday.

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The company’s consolidated revenue rose 36.7% year-on-year to Rs 2,061 crore during the quarter ended March 2026, up from Rs 1,508 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25. The strong revenue growth was supported by continued momentum in its insurance business and steady expansion in digital financial services.

Operating income, measured as earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), surged 94.3% to Rs 218 crore from Rs 112 crore a year earlier. Operating margins also improved significantly to 10.6% from 7.4% in the year-ago quarter, reflecting improving operational efficiency and scale benefits.

The company’s total insurance premium for the quarter stood at Rs 9,217 crore, marking a strong 46% increase on a year-on-year basis. The growth was primarily driven by strong traction in the core online new protection business, which continues to remain a key growth segment for Policybazaar.

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PB Fintech also reported healthy growth across its core business segments. Revenue from the insurance business rose 40% year-on-year, while the company’s core credit business recorded 7% growth during the quarter.

Despite the strong earnings performance, the proposed promoter stake sale could keep investor sentiment cautious in the near term as markets assess the implications of founder-level dilution and pricing discount on the stock’s valuation trajectory.