Ashok Leyland Q4 results: Net profit rises 13% to Rs 1,405 crore; key highlights

Ashok Leyland on Thursday reported a 13 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 1,404.72 crore for the March quarter compared with Rs 1,245.87 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 14,160.49 crore compared with Rs 11,906.71 crore in the same quarter last year. Ebitda for the quarter stood at Rs 2,066 crore, up 15 per cent over Rs 1,791 crore ni the year-ago quarter.

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Dividend declared

Ashok Leyland's board declared a second interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share of Re 1 each, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The said second interim dividend, would be paid, on or before June 26, 2026.

Together with the interim dividend declared and paid during Q3, the overall dividend for the year works out to Rs 3.50 per share.

"Further, as intimated vide letter dated May 22, 2026, the Record date for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive Second Interim Dividend is Wednesday, June 3, 2026. There will not be any final dividend for the FY 2025-26," Ashok Leyland said.

What management says

Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman, Ashok Leyland Limited said the company's commercial vehicle (CV) and export volumes were at an all-time high, with Ashok Leyland delivering significant growth in Power Solutions, Aftermarket and Electric Mobility businesses.

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"Our Defence order pipeline is at its all-time high, signifying ability to deliver superior growth in the coming years. Our entry into Indonesia gives further boost to our ambition in global markets. The record financial performance is backed by relentless innovation, unwavering focus on customer satisfaction, and ability to accelerate our ambition in global markets," Hinduja said.

He said Ashok Leyland is well-positioned to sustain profitable growth and create long-term value.

Managing Director & CEO Shenu Agarwal FY26 saw strong margin expansion, thanks to the success of its premiumization strategy, the resilience of operations, and the growing strength of diversified business portfolio.

"A record cash surplus of nearly Rs 6,000 crore provides us with significant firepower for enhanced investments in products, technology and future-ready solutions, while continuing to elevate customer experience," Agarwal nsaid.