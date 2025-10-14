Business Today
Persistent Systems Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 45%, revenue at Rs 3,580 crore

Persistent Systems earnings: Revenue from operations climbed 23.59% to ₹3,580 crore compared to ₹2,897.15 crore a year earlier, surpassing market expectations.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 14, 2025 4:57 PM IST
Persistent Systems Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 45%, revenue at Rs 3,580 crore Persistent Systems stock ended 0.12 percent lower at Rs 5324.35 against the previous close of Rs 5330.55 on BSE.
SUMMARY
  • Net profit rose 45.07% year-on-year to ₹471.4 crore for Q2 FY2026
  • Revenue grew 23.59% to ₹3,580 crore, beating market expectations
  • EBIT margin improved to 16.3% with ₹583 crore earnings before interest and tax

IT major Persistent Systems announced a 45.07% year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹471.4 crore for the quarter ended September 2025, up from ₹324.99 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations climbed 23.59% to ₹3,580 crore compared to ₹2,897.15 crore a year earlier, surpassing market expectations. The earnings were declared after market hours.

In the current session, Persistent Systems stock ended 0.12 percent lower at Rs 5324.35 against the previous close of Rs 5330.55 on BSE. Market cap of Persistent Systems stood at Rs 83,271 crore on BSE.

On NSE, the IT stock ended 0.56% lower at Rs 5299.80 today. Market cap of Persistent Systems stood at Rs 82,888 crore. 

At the operating level, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased by 43.7% year-on-year to ₹583 crore, compared to ₹406.2 crore a year ago. The EBIT margin for the quarter stood at 16.3%. For the quarter ended September 2025, the company reported total contract value bookings of $609.2 million and annual contract value of $447.9 million.

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, stated, "We are pleased to report our 22nd sequential quarter of revenue growth, up 4.2% QoQ and 17.6% YoY, with operating margin improving to 16.3%. Driven by the continued trust of our clients, this performance reflects our commitment to impactful transformation and execution excellence."

Focus on AI strategy and business productivity initiatives

Persistent Systems emphasised its ongoing AI initiatives as part of its business strategy.

The company stated, "Our AI strategy builds on a strong platform-led foundation and is powered by deep domain knowledge, differentiated IPs, accelerators and strategic partnerships. This integrated approach brings together enterprise readiness for AI transformation, engineering hyper-productivity and business hyper-productivity, enabling clients to scale innovation, modernise their core and achieve measurable impact faster."

The reported results and ongoing investments in technology underscore Persistent Systems' focus on supporting clients in digital transformation and productivity enhancements.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 14, 2025 4:57 PM IST
