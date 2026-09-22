Pine Labs shares jump 6% after 4.3% equity changed hands in block deal

Shares of Pine Labs jumped 6 per cent in Tuesday's trade after 4.97 crore shares, accounting for 4.3 per cent stake, changed hands in block deals. The deal is said to have taken place at Rs 187.75 apiece. As per term sheet seen by Business Today, Mastercard Asia/pacific Pte was looking to offload Pine Labs shares at an offer price of Rs 179.50, which was at 7.3 per cent discount to Monday's closing price of Rs 293.70 apiece. The block deal was valued at Rs 892.50 crore.
Pine Labs shares jumped 5.91 per cent to hit a high of Rs 205 apiece. The stock witnessed a turnover of Rs 994.73 crore, with 527.92 lakh shares changing hands by 10 am against a two-week average volume of 44.93 lakh shares. Buyers of the block deal are not immediately known.