Pine Labs shares jump 6% after 4.3% equity changed hands in block deal

Earlier this month, Pine Labs' 3.1 per cent stake changed hands in two blocks on September 2. As per NSE data, 3,54,56,317 Pine Labs shares changed hands at Rs 155.10 apiece, aggregating Rs 549.93 crore.

MOFSL this week initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a target price of Rs 250 a share, implying a further 30 per cent upside. The domestic brokerage said Pine Labs is a leading merchant commerce platform offering payment acceptance, affordability and issuing solutions. It said the company’s digital infrastructure and transaction platform, or DITP, and issuing and acquiring platform, or IAP, generate a healthy mix of recurring and transaction-linked revenue, supported by long-standing enterprise relationships and scalable technology.

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"While overseas operations currently operate at lower margins than the domestic business, improving scale, a richer product mix and higher processing volumes should support steady margin expansion, making IAP one of Pine Labs' fastestgrowing earnings drivers in the medium term," MOFSL said.

As the revenue mix gradually shifts toward higher-margin, transaction-led businesses, MOFSL estimate adjusted Ebitda margin to improve meaningfully from 9 per cent in FY24 to 29 per cent by FY28E, aided by improving operating leverage.