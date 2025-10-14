PNC lnfratech forms arm for renewable energy operations, shares in focus today 

Shares of PNC lnfratech are in news today after the infra firm said it has incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary PNC Renewable Energy Private Limited.

"The company being 'Wholly Owned Subsidiary' (WOS), entity is a related party of PNC Infratech Limited (Company). The transactions, if any, with the WOS shall be at an arm's length," said the infra firm. The subsidiary will be engaged in renewable energy and related works/activities/ operations. The entity is yet to commence its business operations.

PNC Renewable Energy Private Limited has been incorporated by the company as a 'Wholly Owned Subsidiary'to take up the projects related to Renewable Energy Sector

Meanwhile, PNC Infratech stock ended 1.46% lower at Rs 284.40 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 288.60 on BSE. Total 6525 lakh shares of PNC Infratech changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 18.59 lakh on BSE.PNC Infratech's market cap slipped to Rs 7295.97 crore on BSE.

The infra stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 235.70 on April 7,2025 and a hit a 52 week high of Rs 470.40 on October 16, 2024.

PNC Infratech shares have a beta of 1.2, indicating very high volatility in a year. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 29.5, signaling it's trading in the oversold zone. PNC Infratech stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

PNC Infratech provides end-to-end infrastructure implementation solutions, including EPC services on both an item rate and a fixed-sum turnkey basis. The company also carries out and implements projects using various public-private partnership models, such as Design-Build-Finance-Operate- Transfer (DBFOT) and Operate-Maintain-Transfer (OMT).