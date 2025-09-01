Premier Energies shares surged 3% today: 2 reasons why

Shares of Premier Energies climbed 3 per cent in Monday's trade after the company said three of its subsidiaries Premier Energies Photovoltaic Private Limited, Premier Energies Global Environment Private Limited and Premier Energies International Private Limited collectively received and accepted orders totalling Rs 2,703 crore from both new and existing customers. Premier Energies also gained as the shareholder lock-in (18.52 crore shares or 41 per cent of total outstanding shares) got ended today.

By 10.40 pm, Premier Energies stock climbed 2.91 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1,022.20 on BSE. It is up 16.30 per cent in the past six months compared with 9.44 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex during the same period.

"These orders pertain to the supply of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules and cells, with an aggregate capacity commitment of 2,059 MW. The one-time orders will be executed in the FY 2026 and 2027," Premier Energies said in a note.

In the June quarter, Premier Energies recorded its best-ever performance. Revenue stood at Rs 1,800 crore with an Ebitda of Rs 550 crore. However, Ebitda margin was subdued. A sharp reduction in prices of cells and wafers in China led to a markdown of the company’s inventory prices as per its inventory pricing policy of considering the lower of the purchase cost and net realisable value. "This led to lower Ebitda margins. However, management affirmed it shall not be construed as a loss for the business as the increase or decrease in prices are passed on to customers," Nuvama said

The company’s order book stood at 5.5GW in Q1, amounting to Rs 8,600 crore. Premier’s100 per cent focus now r emains on the domestic market. Split by value, share of cells increased to 39 per cent, modules came down to 60 per cent and EPC remained stagnant at 0.6 per cent of the order book. As per management, the increased share of cells is reflective of the big demand for cells coming from FY27. Management is confident about the company’s strong pipeline going in to FY27.

Given the successful commissioning of the 1.4GW module line and the 1.2GW Topcon cell line in Q1FY26, management asserted confidence for on-track delivery on the mission. Incremental revenue from these lines is likely to be reflected Q3 onwards with only part uptick likely in Q2. The 4.8GW Topcon cell line, 5.6GW module line and 2GW wafer line progressing well and are likely to be complete by June 2026.