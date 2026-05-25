Premier Explosives share price targets: Ahead of Q4 earnings, stock hits 20% upper circuit

Premier Explosives share price targets: Shares of Premier Explosives Ltd closed 20% higher on Monday ahead of the defence firm's Q4 and fiscal earnings set to announced on May 29. Premier Explosives shares rose 20% (an upper circuit) to a fresh 52 week high of Rs 714.70 today against the previous close of Rs 595.60 on upbeat expectations of strong earnings. Total 3.95 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 27.06 crore today. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3842 crore. Premier Explosives shares have a beta of 1.52, indicating high volatility in a year. The stock ended 20% higher at Rs 714.

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In comparison, the defence stock has risen 759% in three years and zoomed 2443% in five years. The multibagger stock has gained 89% from its 52 week low of Rs 378.80 reached on March 30, 2026.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 66, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

The stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Premier Explosives share price targets

Technical analyst Jigar Patel shared his views on outlook of the stock. Patel from Anand Rathi advised booking profit in the stock.

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"Support is placed at Rs 680, while resistance stands at Rs 735. A decisive breakout above Rs 735 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 750. For the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 680 –Rs 750 range," said Patel.

Kunal Kamble, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "Premier Explosives Limited has given a strong breakout above the major resistance zone near Rs 560 with a sharp bullish candle supported by heavy volume expansion, indicating strong buying momentum. The stock is trading above all key EMAs (20/50/100/200), confirming a healthy medium-term uptrend, while RSI near 78 reflects strong momentum though slightly overbought in the short term. Fresh entry can be considered on dips near Rs 690-700 for targets of Rs 760 and Rs 820 with stop loss at Rs 670. Existing holders should trail stop loss near Rs 685 to protect gains while maintaining bullish bias."

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Premier Explosives Limited is primarily engaged in the manufacture of high energy materials and allied products for the defence, space, mining and infrastructure industries. The company's geographical segments include India and the Rest of the world. It is focused on developing and manufacturing solid propellants for rockets and strap-on motors for satellite launch vehicles.