Prestige Estates shares in focus today after subsidiary gets GST notice in Mumbai 

Shares of Prestige Estates are in news today after the real estate major said its subsidiary –Prestige Mulund Realty Private Limited-has received a show cause notice on October 6, 2025 from the Directorate General of Goods & Services Tax Intelligence, Mumbai, under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 read with Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 and Integrated Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017.

Prestige Estates shares ended 0.63% higher at Rs 1542.30 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 1532.60 on BSE. Total 0.10 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.60 crore. Market cap of Prestige Estates rose to Rs 66,431 crore on BSE.



Prestige Estates shares have a one-year beta of 1.4, indicating high volatility during the period. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Prestige Estates stands at 44.5, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the overtrading zone.

"On October 6, 2025 a show cause notice (SCN) from Directorate General of Goods & Services Tax Intelligence, Mumbai under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 has been received by M/s. Prestige Mulund Realty Private Limited, subsidiary of the company, alleging Non-Payment/Short-payment of Goods & Services Tax. As per the SCN, the Company is required to show cause before the Additional/Joint Commissioner, CGST & Central Excise Mumbai East Commissionerate, within 30 days of receipt of the SCN as to why GST amounting to Rs 153.60 crore along with equivalent amount of penalty and applicable interest should not be demanded from in terms of provisions of Section 74(1) of the CGST Act, 2017 read with other applicable provisions of the Act," said the realty major.

Prestige Estates is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.



