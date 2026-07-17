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Profit booking in Polycab shares after Q1 earnings: Brokerages share price targets, outlook

Profit booking in Polycab shares after Q1 earnings: Brokerages share price targets, outlook

Polycab India stock fell 3.5% to Rs 8888 in early deals against the previous close of Rs 9216.10. Market cap of firm slipped to Rs 1.35 lakh crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 17, 2026 9:53 AM IST
Profit booking in Polycab shares after Q1 earnings: Brokerages share price targets, outlook HSBC has a Buy call on Polycab with a target price of Rs 10,160.

Shares of Polycab India slipped over 3% today despite after the FMEG firm reported its Q1 earnings. Polycab India stock fell 3.5% to Rs 8888 in early deals against the previous close of Rs 9216.10. Market cap of firm slipped to Rs 1.35 lakh crore. 

Brokerage Nuvama said Polycab reported a decent Q1FY27 with revenue/EBITDA/PAT growth of 39%/32%/32% YoY (2%/4%/8% ahead of its estimate). The Q1 show was led by stronger-than-expected performance in FMEG. Working capital improvement was largely improved by higher payables.

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"We are marginally raising FY27–28E EPS by 4% each to reflect Q1 performance and outlook. We value Polycab at 40x Jun-28E EPS, yielding a TP of Rs 10,510 (Mar-27E targt price of Rs 9,740 earlier); maintain ‘BUY’. At CMP, the stock trades at 36.5x FY28E EPS," said Nuvama. 

Global brokerage Jefferies has a Buy call on Polycanb with a target price of Rs 11,100. The brokerage said despite Middle East conflict in June 2026-Q, cables and wires/FMEG sales rose by 39%/71%YoY. 

Post 21% rally in on month , stock trades at 42x/35x FY27/28e vs 37x historical five year average.

HSBC has a Buy call on Polycab with a target price of Rs 10,160. Realisation-led wires and cables and strong FMEG performance drove Q1 earnings beat. Strong demand, geographic expansion and FMEG scale up to drive 21% EPS CAGR over FY26-29e, said HSBC adding that Polycab trades at a FY28e PE of 35 times. 

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Key downside risks to the assumptions of the brokerage are sharp volatility in commodity prices, copper & aluminum. 

In Q1, revenue increased 39% on a year-on-year basis to Rs 8,209 crore against a revenue of Rs 5,906 crore during the same quarter last year.

The company's earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) rose 32.5% on a year-on-year basis to Rs 1,136 crore. EBITDA margin in Q1 narrowed by 70 basis points on a year-on-year basis to 13.8%. 

Wires and cables business revenue rose 38% on a year-on-year basis to Rs 7,202 crore, while its segment EBIT stood at Rs 959 crore from Rs 756 crore last year. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 17, 2026 9:53 AM IST
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