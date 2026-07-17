'Sonam Wangchuk is on his deathbed,' says CJP's Abhijeet Dipke; doctors issue a grim warning

As climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike entered day 20, events took a grim turn on Thursday. Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke claimed the activist was "on his deathbed", making an emotional appeal as concerns over Wangchuk's health intensified.

“I don’t want to say this, but Sonam Wangchuk is on his deathbed,” Abhijeet Dipke said in a video released by the party, claiming the activist had become extremely frail and had nearly fallen twice while walking to the washroom. Videos from the site showed Wangchuk moving with support and taking slow, unsteady steps.

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Doctors, meanwhile, warned that Wangchuk had entered a critical stage of prolonged fasting, saying the next phase could begin affecting his organs. Wangchuk began his indefinite hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on June 28, demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over alleged examination paper leaks, including NEET.

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The Delhi High Court has directed authorities to monitor his condition daily and provide medical help if his condition worsens. According to the latest medical bulletin issued by Dr Satish Lamba, Wangchuk has lost more than 9 kg since June 28 and now weighs 56.9 kg. Lamba said his ketone level had reached 3-plus and later came down to 2-plus after hydration improved, while uric acid remained high, indicating muscle loss. He said Wangchuk was under round-the-clock watch and urged quick government intervention.

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Wangchuk, however, remained firm. In a video message released late on Wednesday, he said medical tests had not shown any immediate danger and that he could continue for many more days. He said there was weakness and muscle loss, but his heart and core were still fine. He also said ending the fast without any response from the government would send the wrong message and asked supporters to strengthen the proposed Parliament march on July 20.

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Hearing a PIL on his health, the High Court said the life of any citizen was precious and all medical efforts should be made to save it. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the Delhi government, told the court there was no objection to regular medical check-ups.

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Support for the protest continued to grow. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticised the Centre for not engaging with Wangchuk, while AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal met him at Jantar Mantar and expressed solidarity. The Supreme Court Bar Association also urged Wangchuk to end his fast. The CJP said around 1.5 lakh people had confirmed participation in the July 20 march.