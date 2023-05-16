PVR Inox, Kalyan Jewellers, Bharti Airtel, Berger Paints among stocks to watch out for today

Indian equity indices extended their rally for the second straight session on Monday led by gains in banks, financials, automobile, realty and consumer stocks. Sensex jumped 318 points or 0.51 per cent to close at 62,346; while Nifty moved 84 points or 0.46 per cent up to settle at 18,399.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

PVR Inox

Multiplex chain operator PVR Inox logged a net loss of Rs 333 crore for the quarter ended March. Revenue from operations during the fourth quarter more than doubled to Rs 1,143 crore.

Kalyan Jewellers

The firm clocked a 3% decline in Q4 net profit to Rs 697.99 crore in Q4 largely due to higher expenses against a net profit of Rs 720.40 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Tube Investments

Standalone net profit rose as much as 84% to Rs 251 crore during the March quarter, compared with Rs 136 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Pfizer

Pfizer India's net profit climbed marginally to Rs 130 crore in Q4 compared with Rs 126 crore in the year ago period.

Astral

The firm reported a net profit of Rs 206 crore in Q4 against Rs 141 crore profit in the same period of previous fiscal. Revenue during the quarter rose about 8% to Rs 1,506 crore.

Uttam Sugar Mills

Net profit climbed 15% to Rs 70 crore for the March quarter compared with Rs 61 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. Revenues stood at Rs 527 crore.

Airtel, IOC

Shares of Airtel, Bank of Baroda, Indian Oil, and Jindal steel will be in tracked today as the companies will announce their fourth quarter and annual results.

Berger Paints

The company posted a 16% fall in net profit to Rs 186 crore for the quarter ended March. Revenue during the quarter stood at Rs 2,444 crore.

