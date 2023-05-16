HDFC, HDFC Bank shares to go ex-dividend; Bharti Airtel, Jindal Steel, Bank of Baroda Q4 results today

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC), HDFC Bank, GM Breweries and Sundram Fasteners are four stocks which will turn ex-dividend on Tuesday. Bharti Airtel, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, Bank of Baroda and India Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC) are among companies that are scheduled to report their quarterly results today.

HDFC interim dividend

Shares of HDFC would turn ex-dividend today. HDFC had announced an interim dividend of Rs 44 per share and the record date for the same is today. The dividend will be paid on June 3.

HDFC Bank final dividend

Shares of HDFC Bank would turn ex-dividend today. HDFC Bank had announced a final dividend of Rs 19 per share and the record date for the same is today.

GM Breweries final dividend

Shares of GM Breweries would turn ex-dividend today. GM Breweries had announced a final dividend of Rs 6 per share and the record date for the same is today. The dividend will be paid on June 22.

Sundram Fasteners interim dividend

Shares of Sundram Fasteners would turn ex-dividend today. Sundram Fasteners had announced an interim dividend of Rs 3.06 per share and the record date for the same is today. The dividend will be paid on June 3.

Bharti Airtel Q4 results

Analyst views vary largely as Bharti Airtel is ready to announce its quarterly profits on Tuesday. Analysts see revenue for the telecom operator rising in excess of 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY), but their profit estimates differ. Subscriber addition trend is likely to moderate, even as average revenue per user (APRU) may rise on both QoQ and YoY basis, analysts said.

Emkay Global expects consolidated profit for the quarter to rise 1.9 per cent YoY to Rs 2,046 crore for the March quarter compared with Rs 2,007.80 crore in the same quarter last year. Net sales for the quarter may jump 14.3 per cent YoY to Rs 35,996 crore from Rs 31,500 crore YoY. Data subscriber addition is likely to come in at 47 lakh, Emkay said adding that APRU is likely to improve 1.5 per cent sequentially, on mix change offset marginally by less days in Q4.

Jindal Steel Q4 results

JSPL is expected to report 50.7 per cent YoY drop in consolidated profit at Rs 954 crore from Rs 1,933.50 crore in the same quarter last year, Phillip Capital suggested in a note. It sees consolidated sales for the steel maker at Rs 13,106 crore, down 8.6 per cent YoY over Rs 14,339 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a standalone basis, Ebitda per tonne is seen falling 15.3 per cent YoY to Rs 1,151.50. Phillip Capital said steel business performance is likely to be stable but other mining assets are expected to see some decline in Ebitda. Volumes are seen improving 5 per cent sequentially.

Bank of Baroda Q4 results

Kotak Institutional Equities sees Bank of Baroda's profit surging 140 per cent YoY to Rs 4,261 crore on a 28 per cent YoY rise in net interest income at Rs 11,035 crore. Pre-provisioning operating profit is seen at Rs 7,969 crore, up 41 per cent YoY. Net interest margin is seen at 3.5 per cent.

"We expect solid operating profits of 40 per cent YoY led by strong revenue growth and stable costs. We are building flat NIM for the quarter. We expect loan growth to be solid at 15 per cent YoY leading to nearly 30 per cent YoY NII growth. We expect slippages at 1.7 per cent and offset by a meaningful quantum from recoveries and upgrades from the retail and SME portfolio. We expect to hear commentary to be quite positive on asset quality. Key discussion would be the sustainability of loan growth, deposit related challenges and NIM outlook in the near term," it said.