Shares of Skipper Ltd rose over 10% on BSE today after the power equipment firm reported its Q1 earnings. Skipper's revenue of Rs 1253.9 crore was the highest ever in any quarter, rising 15% from Rs 1,091.7 crore on a year on year basis. Net profit climbed 41% to Rs 447 crore in Q1 against Rs 316 crore a year ago.

The firm said it clocked its highest ever closing order book of Rs 8520.5 crore, constituting 90% domestic & 10% export.

Commenting on the Q1 FY26 performance, Mr. Sharan Bansal, Director of Skipper Limited, said: We continue to gain momentum in the EPC space with significant wins from PGCIL, including three prestigious 765 kV transmission line projects across Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh. These projects further strengthen our leadership in the high-voltage segment."

The company delivered record quarterly EBITDA margins of 10.1% in Q1 underpinned by exceptional operational execution and customer focus.

EBITDA came at Rs 127 Cr in the last quarter rising 22% YoY against Rs 104 Cr a year ago.

The multibagger stock climbed 10.46% to a high of Rs 536 on BSE. Total 1.82 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 9.54 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 6,004 crore.

Skipper stock has climbed 199% in two years and zoomed 1455% in five years.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Skipper stands at 51.4, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold territory. The stock has a beta of 1.9, indicating very high volatility in a year.

Skipper shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Skipper Limited is one of the leading companies in the power transmission & distribution and the polymer segment. Skipper differentiates its offerings with high quality but cost-effective solution for infrastructure providers and telecom operators. Its international footprint spans across continents such as Latin America, Europe, and Africa and is spread across 40 plus countries with presence across sub-segments such as Power Transmission & Telecom Towers and Poles , EPC, Monopoles, and Railway Electrification Structures.