Q2 results dates: TCS to share earnings on October 11, Infosys & HCL Tech on October 12. Full list

Information Technology major Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) is all set to kick start results season on October 11. It would be followed by results of software exporters HCL Technologies and Infosys, asset management company HDFC AMC and broking firm Angel One on October 12. HDFC Life would report its Q2 numbers on October 12, ICICI Securities on October 16 and Bajaj Finance on October 17. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and two IT firms L&T Technology Services (LTTS) and Zensar Technologies are scheduled to release quarterly earnings on the same date.

Net-net, a total of 99 BSE-listed companies have announced dates for September quarter results so far.

While projections for India Inc earnings are yet to be out, a few brokerages see it a muted quarter for IT firms. "Q2 would be nowhere close to what most players envisaged at year-beginning. Hopes of finding a bottom in 1H has not materialised, we believe, as project ramp downs/cancellations continue. We expect large cap IT Services players to report a modest (1 per cent) to +1 per cent CC QoQ growth. We expect Infosys and TCS to be at the upper end while Tech Mahindra, still impacted by project ramp-downs towards 1Q-end, to be at the bottom end of the band," sad JM Financial.

Among large cap IT firms, Nomura India expects LTIMindtree to report the strongest revenue growth at 2 per cent QoQ in CC terms and expect Tech Mahindra to post de-growth of 1 per cent in CC terms.

October 18 would see Wipro, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Lombard, Persistent Systems and LTI Mindtree reporting their September quarter results. Nestle India, UltraTech Cement, Mphasis, Coforge and UTI AMC are scheduled to disclose earnings on October 19; JSW Steel on October 20.

ICICI Bank on October 21, Tech Mahindra and Jubilant FoodWorks on October 25, Asian Paints on October 26; and Dr Reddy's Labs, Bajaj Finserv and M&M Financial on October 27 are other noteworthy results ahead.

Investors would also keenly follow earnings of IDFC and KPIT Technologies on October 30.

Also read: Stock recommendations by share market analysts for October 3, 2023: Hero MotoCorp, L&T Finance, Dr Reddy's, Exide & Hindustan Oil

Also read: Top 10 stocks to watch on October 3, 2023: Adani Energy, Suven Pharma, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti, MCX, Delta Corp & others

Also read: JSW Infrastructure shares and Vaibhav Jewellers shares listing today in Top News on October 3: Share markets outlook, Valiant Laboratories IPO to close, price hike for Hero MotoCorp bikes, scooters