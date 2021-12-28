Radhakishan Damani Portfolio: This multibagger stock doubled shareholder's money in 2021

The stocks of market mavens of Dalal Street are widely tracked by investors. Shares of Mangalam Organics Limited, a part of ace investor Radhakishan Damani's portfolio, have delivered a multi-bagger return to its shareholders in the last 12 months.



The stock rose 3 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,007.65 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Tuesday. With a market capitalisation of Rs 858 crore, the shares stand higher than 5 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 20 day moving averages.

In the past one year, the share price of Mangalam Organics Limited jumped from Rs 404.85 to Rs 1007.65 mark ---- logging around 149 per cent return in this period.



Long-term investors have made big gains by investing in this stock as it has surged over 2,900 per cent in the last five years and zoomed over 4,000 per cent in the last ten years.



"The outlook for the chemical manufacturing industry in India seems positive. The company is virtually debt-free and is not in an overbought zone with a healthy PE of 8.65 and P/B of 2.96. The bottom line of the company has shown a growth of 78.13% in the past one year and this is surely a good sign," Sonam Srivastava, Founder at Wright Research told BusinessToday.in.



"The overall outlook for Mangalam Organics is positive and the share price is expected to touch Rs 1,650 in the next few quarters," she noted.



Also, she added that the investors in the company should remain invested for the long-term as this might be the next multi-bagger in the Indian chemical manufacturing industry.



According to MarketsMojo, the company has declared Positive results for the last 4 consecutive quarters and has a strong ability to service debt as the company has a low Debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.95 times.



The technical trend has improved from Mildly Bullish on December 13, 2021, and the stock is technically in a Bullish range. It is trading at a discount compared to its average historical valuations and has a fair valuation.



Mangalam Organics Limited posted a good set of earnings for the quarter ended September 2021. The company reported a 56 per cent jump in its net profit at Rs 22 crore for the quarter ended September 2021.

Profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 14 crore. The net sales increased to Rs 143 crore from Rs 85.8 crore in the year-ago period.



Ace investor Radhakishan Damani who owns Avenue Supermarts Limited increased his stake in Mangalam Organics to 4.3 per cent for the quarter ended September 30 against 2.2 per cent in the preceding quarter ended June 30.

