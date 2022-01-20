Radhakishan Damani Portfolio: This multibagger zoomed over 200% in 1 year

The stocks of market mavens of Dalal Street are widely tracked by investors. Shares of Panama Petrochem Limited, a part of ace investor Radhakishan Damani's portfolio, have delivered a multi-bagger return to its shareholders in the last 12 months.



The stock rose 2 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 317.75 on an otherwise weak market today. With a market capitalisation of Rs 1,889 crore, the shares stand higher than 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day moving averages.



Also, the stock has delivered 300 per cent return in the last five years and has zoomed over 800 per cent in the last ten years.



More upside likely



"The company is showing continuous growth in terms of PAT and EBITDA. The stock is in a continuous uptrend and may continue to be in strong hands in the next sessions also. The company's fundamental and technical are positive and the stock may touch the level of Rs 350 in the near term," Ravi Singh-Vice President and Head of Research-ShareIndia told BusinessToday.In



Q2 earnings



Panama Petrochem Limited posted a good set of earnings for the quarter ended September 2021. The company reported a 235 per cent jump in its net profit at Rs 61.92 crore for the quarter ended September 2021.



Profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 18.4 crore. The total income of the company increased to Rs 564 crore from Rs 326 crore in the year-ago period.



Radhakishan Damani stake



As per the shareholding pattern, Ace investor Radhakishan Damani who owns Avenue Supermarts Limited held 1.26 per cent stake in the company during October-December 2021 quarter.



About the company



Panama Petrochem Limited is one of the manufacturers and exporters of more than 80 variants of petroleum specialty products. The products are used for various industries like inks and resins, textiles, rubber, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, power, cables and other industrial purposes.



It has four manufacturing units in India with a state of art technology and facilities located at Ankleshwar(Gujarat), Daman(Union Territory), Daman(Gujarat) and Taloja (Dist. Raigadh).



